MONDAY, April 5
The city of Keene plans to buy a former Londonderry highway bridge from the state transportation department as part of a new phase of the rail trail project.
The bridge would span Route 101 and connect with the Stone Arch Bridge on the planned Transportation Heritage Trail.
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured when she fell 20 feet from a ledge while descending Mount Monadnock Sunday night, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Rescuers were able to locate her, and she was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.
Winchester residents made few changes to their town meeting warrant Saturday before it heads to voters in May.
They slightly amended an article that would add a part-time social worker to the police department to allow for more flexibility in the person’s weekly hours.
TUESDAY, April 6
About 18 percent of Cheshire County residents have been fully vaccinated, on par with other counties for the COVID-19 shots in New Hampshire.
“I think it helps being a well-connected yet rural area that allows folks to communicate about the system,” says Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which runs the Keene site on Krif Road.
Hundreds of thousands of Spectrum customers — including in the Monadnock Region — lost Internet, cable and phone service Monday after breaks in the company’s infrastructure, a spokeswoman said.
Service was restored for area customers by about 8 p.m.
Hundred Nights is moving forward with plans to relocate its homeless shelter and housing resource center to Water Street in Keene, after a judge rejected a challenge to the proposal last month.
Officials plan to speak with nearby property owners who have opposed the organization’s move, Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said, explaining that “we’re hoping to be good neighbors.”
WEDNESDAY, April 7
The Monadnock Regional School District plans to return to full in-person classes on May 3, two weeks later than Gov. Chris Sununu ordered New Hampshire schools to reopen.
The school board said most school staff won’t be fully vaccinated by the April 19 reopen date, and many of the district’s schools can’t accommodate the 3-foot distance recommended between students.
Cheshire Medical Center plans to open a new primary care residency program at the former Peerless building in Keene, and move some of its operations there from the Court Street campus.
Cheshire Medical is requesting a waiver from the city’s zoning board for the plans.
Cheshire County expects to receive more than $14 million from the coronavirus relief bill, though officials are still awaiting guidance on how to spend it.
The county has hired former N.H. Rep. William Pearson of Keene, an attorney, for a part-time job to help with the disbursement.
THURSDAY, April 8
Swanzey officials are considering several plans for the future of Upper Wilson Pond Dam, including repairs, partial removal or full removal.
The state Department of Environmental Services determined the dam is a “high hazard,” a town-hired engineer for the project said.
The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club has not yet begun paying the nearly $650,000 it owes a couple whose property abuts the Peterborough club, their lawyer said.
A judge last year ordered the club to compensate Bridgette and Scott Perry for unlawfully encroaching on part of their land.
FRIDAY, April 9
Keene’s public works department is proposing a change to water rates that would raise the costs for residential customers who use more than what’s deemed an “essential” amount of water.
The plan calls for a two-tier system, charging a lower rate for an “essential” amount, and a higher rate for anything beyond that.
Starting April 19, anyone age 16 and up in New Hampshire can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of residency.
That includes out-of-state college students, who had previously not been eligible for vaccines.
Ten young professionals were recognized as Trendsetters Thursday for their contributions to the Monadnock Region.
The winners were Laura Carbonneau, Paul Dubois, Alana Fiero, Shaun Filiault, Molly Fletcher, Kristen Noonan, Sarah Rosley, Jordan Scott, Lisa Scoville and Catherine Workman.