MONDAY, March 16
Community members are finding ways to help kids — whether it’s food or cheer — while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
A few groups are collecting and distributing donations for families whose kids typically receive free or reduced lunch at school to ensure they get plenty to eat.
Local schools are preparing to shift to remote learning after governors in New Hampshire and Vermont ordered this to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
New Hampshire’s State Board of Education is giving school leaders significant latitude over remote learning en masse under an emergency rule passed Thursday.
Residents at Walpole’s town meeting Saturday voted in favor of an ordinance banning the sale or distribution of single-use plastic bags, and approved a measure to install high-speed Internet service throughout town.
Walpole’s ban on plastic bags will go into effect in one year, allowing merchants time to make the switch.
TUESDAY, March 17
Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited in New Hampshire, and restaurants and bars will not be permitted to serve patrons inside their establishments until April 7.
Customers at restaurants will be served only via takeout, delivery or drive-through methods.
As shoppers struggle to find basic household goods amid spiking concerns about COVID-19, grocery stores are stepping things up to help meet the demand.
Some area groceries have purchase limits on goods that have been selling out quickly, and others have made announcements about the availability of items requested by people using their grocery pick-up services.
As the Monadnock Region hunkers down to help curb the spread of COVID-19, area school districts and nonprofit groups are providing free meals to those in need.
Keene food services have breakfast and lunch available to all SAU 29 students beginning today.
WEDNESDAY, March 18
Keene State College students will no longer return to campus April 5, after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, President Melinda Treadwell announced Tuesday night.
The employee, a Massachusetts resident, was on campus when she began to display symptoms, and subsequently went home, a college spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.
A Keene State College student studying abroad in Spain came home early after watching COVID-19 take Europe by storm.
Maddie Phaneuf is now in quarantine in an empty dorm at Keene State.
Keene Mayor George Hansel has announced free parking downtown until April 6, to allow for delivery and curbside pickup.
On Facebook Tuesday, Hansel asked people to respect the two-hour time limit on parking spots, “recognizing that this relief is meant to accommodate short visits to pick up goods from our local stores and restaurants.”
THURSDAY, March 19
Keene State College students will be finishing their semester online.
An email was sent to the campus community a day after one of the college’s faculty members tested positive for COVID-19.
The state has announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 as Gov. Chris Sununu unveils additional executive orders.
Local, state and federal institutions continue their efforts to contain the virus and economic damage.
As coronavirus continues to spread, local organizations are looking for ways to ensure their high-risk senior populations are taken care of.
Agencies in the region have taken steps to not only prevent exposure to seniors, but also to meet their needs.
FRIDAY, March 20
A company’s Keene branch is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Also, Vermont officials have announced the state’s first deaths among COVID-19 patients — two elderly residents.
More than 1,400 people have signed a petition to postpone KSC’s commencement ceremony rather than hold it online.
The campus is closed for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus, but senior Camila Castro says she’s worked hard and wants graduates to eventually be recognized in person.
As health officials urge people to distance themselves amid the pandemic, local mental-health providers are adjusting to ensure their clients can still receive care.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued temporary guidelines Wednesday for telemedicine services, requiring they be covered by insurers.