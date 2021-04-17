MONDAY, April 12
Keene officials say they are open to negotiating a new contract with Cheshire TV, after the city previously announced it was terminating the agreement.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said she’s waiting to hear from Cheshire TV about setting up a meeting.
Between 2000 and 2018, the number of people of color in New Hampshire roughly doubled, according to research from the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH.
But people of color remain underrepresented across the state’s public institutions and say they still face discrimination, at times feeling like outsiders in their own communities.
Under an outdoor tent Saturday, Winchester voters sent the school district’s budget to the polls next month unchanged.
The proposed budget restores most of the nearly $1.6 million that voters cut from the school board’s budget plan at last year’s deliberative session.
TUESDAY, April 13
Staff members experiencing vaccine side effects and a handful of COVID-19 cases have led to some temporary changes in the Jaffrey-Rindge school district.
Classes were canceled for 8th-graders Monday due to a staff shortage and high schoolers will be remote through Wednesday due to three COVID cases in the school community.
Monadnock Peer Support has found a new location to expand its mental health services, after Keene’s zoning board denied approval for a different property in November.
Monadnock Family Services offered one of its sites on Washington Street, which the peer support agency plans to move into in the coming months.
ParkMobile, which provides a digital parking-payment app for Keene streets and lots, was the victim of a data breach that accessed users’ information, the company announced.
The data accessed includes users’ license plate numbers, and, if provided, email addresses and phone numbers, a spokesman said, but the company said it does not include credit card information.
WEDNESDAY, April 14
Keene’s racial justice committee has released a report recommending ways local government, schools and the community can better advance racial equity.
“We see this report as kind of a start of something pretty great,” said committee co-chair Dottie Morris.
While SAU 29 received a state waiver Tuesday to fully reopen after the governor’s April 19 deadline, the Monadnock school district stands by its intent to reopen on its own terms May 3.
Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte said the district won’t have to add extra days to the school year, even if the state doesn’t count remote learning days next week.
New Hampshire will receive more than $21 million in federal funding that can help address the state’s shortage of affordable rental units.
The bulk of the money is coming from a program that offers financial assistance that developers can use to build units that renters with low income can afford.
THURSDAY, April 15
An effort to support local restaurants has moved into its second phase, and now includes businesses outside Keene.
The Monadnock Restaurant Project is distributing another $7,000 in gift cards from local eateries to area employers.
The long-awaited medical marijuana dispensary in Keene is set to open on Saturday.
The store, operated by Temescal Wellness, will require all customers to have a state-issued medical marijuana card.
Local students will get a chance to build a street-legal electric car from scratch starting this fall.
The ConVal-based Region 14 Applied Technology Center received a grant to buy a reusable electric car kit.
FRIDAY, April 16
Hundreds of Monadnock Region residents were without power this morning as a storm continues to bring heavy, wet snow to the area.
An Eversource spokesman said more than 50 crews were working to restore power in the region.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that the statewide mask mandate will end today, and COVID-19-related business restrictions will be relaxed in early May.
The city of Keene’s mask requirement is still in place, but a City Council committee will be reviewing it next week.
Mount Caesar School’s Melissa “Missy” Suarez was named N.H. Elementary Principal of the Year.
“It is truly an honor to be thought of for this,” she said. “I’m very appreciative and very grateful for all the support that I’ve had.”