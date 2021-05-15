MONDAY, May 10
A City Council committee is looking at whether to remove the outdoor masking requirement that’s part of Keene’s mask mandate.
People are currently required to wear masks outdoors in places where business is conducted.
Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses.
Many business leaders, though, say they don’t plan to alter operations significantly and will continue prioritizing the health of their customers and staff.
Three siblings of a prominent Keene family have added a preservation easement to the late-1800s home they own at 150 Court St.
The easement on the Joslin-Faulkner-Putnam House prohibits its demolition and offers guidance on how to protect its major architectural and site features.
TUESDAY, May 11
After the pandemic caused proms to be canceled across the Monadnock Region last year, local high schools have worked to find ways to hold proms safely this spring.
That means new requirements at the events, from face masks at Monadnock High’s prom to a “no slow dancing” rule at Keene’s.
Herbert “Rusty” Ball Jr., a well-known fixture in the area’s racing scene, died late last month at age 68 from complications of a heart attack.
A Surry native, Ball was known for his love of cars and stock car racing, especially at Monadnock Speedway and Claremont Motorsports Park.
A Peterborough selectboard candidate whose campaign drew ethics concerns because she also serves as a town employee has withdrawn from today’s election.
Karen Hatcher ended her candidacy Sunday after learning that the Peterborough handbook prohibits town staff from simultaneously serving on the selectboard.
WEDNESDAY, May 12
Winchester voters approved a school budget that will allow full-day kindergarten and high school transportation to be added back, and a town proposal for a social worker in the police department.
Voters on Tuesday also ousted two incumbents from the selectboard.
The owner of Koffee Kup Bakery is refusing to pay nearly $800,000 it owes to former workers for unused time off, according to the court-designated adviser managing the company’s financial assets.
Koffee Kup, which owns the Brattleboro-based Vermont Bread Co., closed several weeks after it was acquired by the firm AIAC.
The COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom late last year is now the dominant strain of coronavirus found in Keene’s sewage, according to new data from a Keene State wastewater testing project.
The college, in collaboration with the city, has been collecting sewage samples to be tested for the virus since the beginning of the school year.
THURSDAY, May 13
A Keene City Council committee recommends that the city’s mask mandate end on July 1, with the outdoor part of the requirement ending sooner.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the July 1 date was agreed upon during a meeting between city staff and local health and education officials.
Keene State College reported 61 active COVID-19 infections Wednesday, marking the highest one-week total of the spring semester.
Spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said “it appears to be social situations that resulted in an uptick in cases.”
New Hampshire children between ages 12 and 15 can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Following Monday’s federal emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in that age group, the state opened the registrations starting today.
FRIDAY, May 14
Southwestern Community Services is asking Keene to apply for more federal funding on its behalf to pay for pandemic-related cost overruns on a project rehabilitating two shelters.
Construction, materials and labor costs have all gone up since the original federal grant was awarded in 2020, officials said.
Cheshire TV members have rejected a proposal that would have allowed a contract with the city of Keene to stay in place.
After giving notice that they planned to terminate the contract, city officials then proposed having more oversight over the public-access station.
Ballet legend Jacques d’Amboise, who helped local residents launch what would become the N.H. Dance Institute 35 years ago, died last week at age 86.
“... Even into his 80s, you were kind of starstruck in his presence,” said NHDI Artistic Director Kristen Leach. “He was one of those people that made you feel like you were the only person in the room.”