MONDAY, Aug. 5
Good ol’ fashioned entertainment delighted kids of all ages at the Cheshire Fair during the weekend.
Children and teens flitted between pens housing an impressive variety of animals in a petting zoo.
Other attractions included games, jugglers, a puppet show and a birthday party for Smokey Bear.
City councilors are eyeing changes to Keene’s fiscal policy, including a biennial capital improvement process.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and Finance Director Merri Howe presented the proposal at a workshop last week.
The proposal also included other changes to the city’s fiscal policy.
Construction begins today on two city streets and could cause minor disruptions to traffic.
Sewer work will be on West Street between Pearl and Blossom streets, and on Park Avenue between West and Russell.
Work will continue for the next five weeks, according to Keene’s public works department.
TUESDAY, Aug. 6
The website 8chan, a frequent vehicle for hate speech and racial divisiveness, was shut down Monday.
The move came after the site published what appears to be the manifesto of Saturday’s El Paso shooter.
The Cohen Center at Keene State College is looking for ways to better address hate rhetoric online.
Brattleboro police Monday charged a man with attempted murder stemming from an incident in town last week.
Pedro A. Ocasio, 19, is being held without bail and is due to appear in court today.
Ocasio is accused of firing a gun at people at a bus stop on Elliot Street July 29 at around 7:30 p.m., police said.
A Peterborough man was found dead in Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday.
Benjamin Whitehill, 34, was boating with friends Saturday when he disappeared while swimming in Braun Bay.
His friends left without him, thinking he’d gone with another boat, but he was found in a few feet of water Sunday.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7
Liberty Utilities can start converting its Keene propane/air system to natural gas, a state regulatory body has ruled.
The Public Utilities Commission said Liberty can move forward with the first phase of its planned conversion.
The request drew opposition from a Keene city councilor on health and environmental grounds.
Having to deal directly with the effects of climate change, area farmers are sowing solutions.
They discussed their tactics at a forum in Keene Tuesday featuring U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Julie Davenson, Stonewall Farm’s executive director, said heat stress has forced her to change cows’ pasturing habits.
In Peterborough Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan pitched her prescription drug cost reduction bill.
Hassan says the No. 1 thing she hears from people is a growing worry over the cost of prescription drugs.
Her plan would cap how much Medicare part-D patients can be billed annually and anchor price hikes to inflation.
THURSDAY, Aug. 8
The owner of a now-closed Keene bar has filed for bankruptcy for himself and the business.
The company that owns the now-shuttered Scores Sports Bar and Grille filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy, and owner John C. Brewster filed for chapter 13 bankruptcy.
The moves come amid a court complaint alleging Brewster owed $16,000 in back rent.
Marlboro (Vt.) College and the University of Bridgeport recently announced plans to merge.
The Vermont college looked at more than 100 partners before deciding on the Connecticut university, according to its website.
Small liberal arts colleges across New England and the U.S., including Keene State College, have also been grappling with enrollment changes.
FRIDAY, Aug. 9
The Keene Swamp Bats won the NECBL championship at home Thursday night.
The Bats beat the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, 4-2, to win their first title since 2013.
Despite a 2½ hour rain delay, many of the 1,500 fans stuck it out to see the Bats triumph.
A new opioid response planning program got going in earnest Thursday with brainstorming and agenda-setting in Keene.
Attendees talked in small groups about the challenges to recovery in the Monadnock Region, and the best way to get more people involved in the effort.
Cheshire County received a $200,000 federal Rural Opioid Response Grant for the program.
A Kingston resident is the first in the state this year to test positive for two rare viruses.
Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and Powassan virus by infected ticks.
N.H. residents are reminded that mosquitoes and ticks can transmit a number of infections, and to take precautions to prevent bites if they’re outside.