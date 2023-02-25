MONDAY, Feb. 20
Teams from as far away as Slovenia, Norway and Alaska made their way to Brattleboro this past weekend, drawing thousands of fans, for the 101st Harris Hill Ski Jump competition.
“The crowd is really cool,” said Zak Hamill, coach of the Nordic Combined Club in Anchorage, Alaska. “It’s really special for the kids to jump in front of thousands of people.”
A new program partnering Keene Housing and School Administrative Unit 29 seeks to assist unhoused students and families throughout the region.
The program, Homes for School, is in its pilot stage and is only operating, at this point, for students at Symonds and Franklin elementary schools in Keene.
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Demand for child care in Cheshire County is high, but an area child-education leader is spearheading a new local collaboration aimed at combating the problem.
Alexa Plewa, executive director of the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene, plans to launch the Bringing It Home Project, an initiative to bolster child-care options in the Monadnock Region by funding the creation and growth of 10 new home-based child-care businesses by 2025.
Consolidated Communications would offer high-speed broadband services to thousands of homes in the Monadnock Region and elsewhere across the state under a proposal before the N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday.
The plan includes 2,367 locations in Winchester, 368 in Alstead, 338 in Richmond, four in Marlow and one in Walpole.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Now that public meetings have been held on next year’s downtown infrastructure project, Keene Mayor George Hansel said the matter is in the hands of city councilors.
While much of the project covers overhauls to the sewer and stormwater systems, plans to change the configuration of Central Square have drawn protests from residents.
Cheshire County will use an $875,000 federal grant awarded last year to improve communications between police officers and the countywide dispatch center that handles calls for most area departments.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster met with County Administrator Chris Coates, Sheriff Eli Rivera and other local government officials Tuesday to discuss the grant, which came from a federal-state partnership.
A bipartisan bill introduced in the N.H. Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday would allocate $65 million to boost the supply of affordable housing in the state and help people experiencing homelessness.
The measure would direct the money toward supporting emergency housing shelters and help with financing for developers of affordable housing.
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require seat belts for anyone age 18 or older.
New Hampshire, which mandates that kids under 18 wear seat belts, is the only state in the country that doesn’t have a seat belt law for adults.
Falls Area Community Television, based in Bellows Falls, will open a public-access television station in Keene on Monday, nearly two years after Cheshire TV went dark.
The station plans to provide internships for local students and classes for residents on the fundamentals of video editing and content creation.
N.H. Executive Councilor David Wheeler sometimes doesn’t give a “yea” or “nay” voice vote during the council’s meetings with the governor, instead opting to write down his vote and give it later to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Attorney General John Formella said he’s not aware of a time when after-the-fact voting altered the outcome of a vote, but Gov. Chris Sununu said the practice makes him nervous.
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
A mother-son dessert duo recently rebranded their bakery in downtown Keene to carry on the legacy of the shop’s founder, Victoria, who was their mom and grandmother.
After temporarily closing at the end of last year, Amy Azif and her son Avery, both of Keene, reopened the pastry shop on Feb. 11 at 10 West St. as Keene on Cookies.
The N.H. House on Wednesday rejected a bill to boost the state’s minimum wage, with almost all of the Republican representatives present opposing it and nearly all of the Democrats supporting it.
The minimum wage will stay at the federal floor of $7.25 per hour — lowest in the Northeast and unchanged since 2009.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu presented his budget proposal for 2024, which includes a 3.1 percent increase for Medicaid reimbursement for all health care services.
While the final budget is wending its way through the Legislature, local mental health care providers say the increase is woefully short of what is needed to ensure consistency of care in New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.