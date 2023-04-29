MONDAY, April 24
Elm City residents took to their neighborhoods and to downtown Saturday to celebrate Earth Day through roadside cleanups, promoting regionally produced foods and crafts and rallying for local climate action.
The day began with people removing litter from city streets as part of the annual Green Up Keene initiative, which happened to fall on Earth Day this year.
A Keene State professor believes gender barriers shouldn’t preclude physical fitness, and she’s planning her second year of a summer camp to offer area LGBTQ+ youth opportunities to socialize and exercise.
Mel Adams, an exercise science professor, created “Pride in Motion,” a day camp that will feature activities like cooperative games, nature walks and “aerobic drumming” on the college campus.
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Jaffrey Friday evening that caused damage to two outbuildings but did not lead to any injuries, Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said Saturday.
Chamberlain said both buildings are likely a total loss.
TUESDAY, April 25
The Keene Young Professionals Network will host its third annual “Taste of Keene” food festival on June 3.
Elm City eateries will serve samples of their menus and specials, and the festival will again use a token system for purchases.
Discussion on Keene’s $9.4 million downtown infrastructure project is set to continue Wednesday evening, with a second City Council workshop on the construction plans.
Like a previous workshop on March 29, the meeting will serve as a forum for councilors to weigh in on the project’s different components and ask questions of city staff.
Keene staff are “cautiously optimistic” about the city’s chances of opening both of its public pools this summer, but are still seeking more lifeguards to make that happen, according to Andy Bohannon, the parks, recreation and facilities director.
Bohannon expects the pools at Robin Hood Park in East Keene and at Wheelock Park in West Keene to open for the season sometime after June 14.
WEDNESDAY, April 26
Weeks ahead of the launch of Keene’s community power plan, nearly 200 people attended an informational meeting about the program Tuesday evening.
Keene Senior Planner Mari Brunner and Robert Hayden, president of Standard Power, a city consultant, gave an overview of the plan, how it will work and how it aims to save Keene customers on their electric bills.
The N.H. House Education Committee deadlocked, 10-10, Tuesday on a so-called “parents’ bill of rights,’’ meaning it will go to the full House without a committee recommendation.
The bill would require, among other things, that public schools fully answer parents’ questions about how their children are expressing gender identity.
Keene resident Aria DiMezzo was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison with a $5,000 fine for operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency business in the city.
DiMezzo’s business exchanged $3,178,895 for bitcoin between June 2020 and January 2021, with DiMezzo receiving a commission for each transaction, according to prosecutors.
THURSDAY, April 27
Keene officials announced Wednesday that the downtown infrastructure project, slated to begin in 2025, will now cost more than $14 million, about double what was originally estimated.
City councilors also voted Wednesday to send the project proposal to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, which will make a recommendation to the full council.
Jeremy Michaud, a Troy resident who died last week in a motor vehicle crash in Vermont, could connect with anyone he met and always looked out for others, his wife and friends said.
“He was one of those guys that some of us would strive to be like; he had the willingness to do whatever,” said his friend Daniel Winslow.
The Nature Conservancy plans to purchase and remove the Ashuelot River’s Fiske Mill Dam in Hinsdale to allow better fish passage and reduce flood risks.
The nonprofit is in negotiations with the dam’s owner, according to Charles DeCurtis, the conservancy’s freshwater manager in New Hampshire.
FRIDAY, April 28
After more than a year of meetings, the Walpole Police Station Study Committee is beginning to present its proposals for a new facility to town residents.
The reasons for a new station fall into three categories: protection of police officers, adequate work environment and efficiency, according to selectboard member Steven Dalessio.
More than a year since her leukemia diagnosis, Charlestown 5th-grader Izzy Vigneau has made a lot of progress.
The community has rallied behind the family, with a second annual benefit planned for next month to help offset the family’s medical bills.
As the year progresses, the temperature of water in lakes and ponds will begin to rise, increasing the chances for a type of pollution known as cyanobacteria blooms.
House Bill 2, a budget measure that has passed the N.H. House and is pending in the Senate, would set up a loan and grant fund to help municipalities, community water systems and lake organizations address this problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.