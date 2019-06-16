MONDAY, June 10
The Monadnock Regional Middle/High School football field filled with applause, air horns, metaphors and quotes Saturday.
Senior Gabriela Bosonetto received the John R. Goodnow Award for her volunteer efforts around mental health.
The class of 2019 included 102 graduating seniors, according to the program.
Nearly 150 seniors turned their tassels on ConVal Regional High School’s football field Saturday morning.
The ceremony was marked by profound declarations from a student speaker and one especially emotional moment.
The Faculty and Staff Award went to Leah Zaluki-Stone, whose mother unexpectedly died in April.
For one last time, the Fall Mountain Regional High School class of 2019 gathered Saturday.
Speakers reflected on the journey taken from kindergarten to moments before stepping across the well-trodden stage.
“You’ll always carry a piece of Fall Mountain with you, wherever you go,” Principal Richard Towne said.
As Hinsdale High School’s class of 2019 filed into Heritage Park Saturday, the emotion was plain on their faces.
For these 40 or so classmates, it was the close of more than a dozen years together.
Salutatorian Daniel Roberts said though the class may be small, its potential to make an impact should not be underestimated.
TUESDAY, June 11
Keene’s Colonial Theatre is planning significant upgrades, including a second venue.
The two-year project will upgrade accessibility, expand the lobby area, and add restrooms and a lounge.
The theater will also add a second location, with a smaller performance space, at a yet-to-be-specified site.
Three area residents are due to stand trial this week on trespassing charges for their roles in a Concord protest.
The three took part in a Statehouse protest a year ago organized last year by the N.H. Poor People’s Campaign.
Patricia Martin of Rindge, Charlie Gibson of Marlborough and Judith Reed of Keene were arrested on trespassing charges.
WEDNESDAY, June 12
Some potential fixes for Keene’s West Street Dam, which the state has deemed deficient, were discussed Tuesday.
Researchers and graduate students from the Rhode Island School of Design have been working on the issue.
Possibilities range from installing a fish ladder to demolishing the dam entirely.
Keene’s school board Tuesday began tackling a formal graduation-attire policy for the high school.
Days ago, the superintendent said 11 military recruits will be allowed to wear sashes to Friday’s commencement.
Keene High Principal Jim Logan reportedly had previously said the sashes aren’t related to a school activity and would be a distraction.
The Jaffrey Planning Board Tuesday night unanimously approved a major expansion of MilliporeSigma.
MilliporeSigma is seeking to build two additions to its facility at 11 Prescott Road.
Construction will likely begin in six months, MilliporeSigma representatives said.
THURSDAY, June 13
An email sent to Keene State College faculty and staff signals that more staffing cuts may be in the works.
President Melinda Treadwell said the college has no concrete plans to phase out specific positions at this point.
She said the college is mulling changes to programs and she’s contractually obligated to inform staffers that cuts could occur.
The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team is looking far afield to remain competitive.
The team has recruits arriving in the fall from Sweden, Costa Rica and Spain.
The Division II program in Rindge had seven players from Spain, Brazil and Mexico on its 2018 roster.
FRIDAY, June 14
The state has yet to respond to a judge’s ruling in the latest lawsuit over education funding.
The suit alleged the state is short-changing school districts and leaving local taxpayers to make up the difference.
In the interim, educators and lawmakers are reacting to the ruling that the state’s level of adequacy aid is unconstitutional.
A Keene City Council panel recommended Thursday allowing more negotiations with the owner of the former Kingsbury property.
But several councilors said they’ll oppose the plan unless he presents a plan to pay what he owes.
The city has mulled taking the polluted property for back taxes, but doesn’t know the cost of cleaning it up.