MONDAY, April 25
The Community Kitchen in Keene will soon launch its long-awaited mobile food pantry, with a pilot program set for this summer.
The new program is needed, officials say, to eliminate transportation issues or any other barriers for people in the Monadnock Region who are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from.
A fundraising event is slated for this weekend in Keene to help Izzy Vigneau, a Charlestown resident who was diagnosed with leukemia in January.
The outdoor fundraiser April 30 will include a screening of Izzy’s favorite movies on an outdoor screen, yard games, face painting, music, a silent auction, and catered food from CC&D’s Kitchen Market.
For the second straight year, the Monadnock Regional School District can claim the state’s best elementary school principal.
The N.H. Association of School Principals has named Lori Stevens, the principal of Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam, its Elementary Principal of the Year.
TUESDAY, April 26
Cheshire County no longer plans to buy the assets of DiLuzio Ambulance Service, and is moving ahead on starting its own EMS service.
DiLuzio plans to keep running its business as usual, said co-owner Bob DiLuzio Sr.
The Rockingham (Vt.) Historic Preservation Commission, in collaboration with the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, was awarded a federal grant to study petroglyphs carved along the banks of the Connecticut River.
“The Native American history just sort of gets a footnote a lot of the times and we’d like to see that change,” said Gail Golec, co-director of the project.
Demolition begins today on the Main Street building in downtown Keene destroyed by a fire in January.
Parts of Main Street and Davis Street will be closed as the structure, which housed Cobblestone Ale House and other businesses and apartments, is torn down.
WEDNESDAY, April 27
The faint scent of ash mixed with debris and exhaust Tuesday morning as an excavator ripped through the back of 147-151 Main St. in downtown Keene, months after a five-alarm blaze displaced the building’s residents and businesses.
By 10:30 a.m., it had cleared about a third of the building, which formerly housed Cobblestone Ale House, Domino’s Pizza, The Piazza and residential apartments.
Domino’s Pizza is slated to reopen at a new location with a drive-thru on Island Street in Keene.
Joe Zonfrilli, the franchisee who owns the Domino’s in Keene, said he aims to have the location open by Sept. 1 at the latest.
A Raymond-based nonprofit has partnered with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene on a new loan fund to support Monadnock Region businesses.
The Hannah Grimes Center Revolving Loan Fund will make loans ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to new businesses, as well as those looking to grow or evolve.
THURSDAY, April 28
In the month since Keene High hosted public forums about school safety and culture, those inside the building have continued these discussions and started on changes to address the behavioral issues that could be tackled immediately.
The school has already seen improvements in behavior and a reduction in truancy, according to Principal Cindy Gallagher.
A state Senate panel on Wednesday supported expanding the ability of pharmacists to dispense ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has not been shown to be effective against COVID-19.
The drug has not been approved by the FDA for use against COVID-19, and a recent study found the drug did not lower hospital admissions among people with the disease.
A federal grand jury returned new charges Monday against two Keene libertarian activists for allegedly operating an illegal bitcoin business.
The new charges come a little more than a year after the FBI arrested Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo, as well as four other New Hampshire residents, in connection with a virtual currency-exchange operation.
FRIDAY, April 29
Since February, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has streaked across the United States, affecting tens of millions of birds, according to federal health officials.
So far, the Monadnock Region appears to be untouched by the lethal illness. “We’re just keeping an eye out,” said Kate Kerman, co-owner of Phoenix Farm in Marlborough.
Tax-reduction proposals that failed to gain support in the state Senate are back in play after a House committee slipped them into nonpartisan and non-controversial housing bills Wednesday.
This breathes new life into efforts to allow voters to put a ceiling on school-district budgets and to make it harder to overturn town tax caps.
Firefighters in Jaffrey quickly doused a second-alarm fire that caused minor damage to a commercial building on Old Sharon Road Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured in the fire, at Monadnock Disposal Service’s container building, and an investigation is ongoing, said Fire Chief David Chamberlain.