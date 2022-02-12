MONDAY, Feb. 7
Keene School District voters made quick work of a four-article warrant at Saturday morning’s deliberative session.
The roughly 30 voters gathered in the Keene High School auditorium sent three articles unchanged to the March election — including a $71.1 million operating budget proposal — with a fourth article being dropped due to a misprint.
Monadnock Regional School District voters approved all proposed warrant articles for the ballot in March at a lightning-quick deliberative session.
Only one article, concerning a three-year contract between the school board and the Monadnock District Education Association, prompted people to step up to the microphone.
Alstead’s deliberative session drew a crowd of approximately three dozen people, debating amendments to many of the 22 warrant articles.
The meeting was a chilly one, though, after town officials would not turn on the heat at Town Hall, citing high utility costs.
TUESDAY, Feb. 8
Alfred — a 7-month-old rescued Chihuahua mix who lives in Keene — is a competitor in the annual Puppy Bowl, airing on Animal Planet.
The Puppy Bowl, shown on Super Bowl Sunday, celebrates adoptable pups (as well as those like Alfred who’ve already been adopted) and showcases the shelters that help animals find their fur-ever homes.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is opposed to adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of those required for school attendance in the state.
An official with the department testified Monday before a House committee that’s considering a bill to add the inoculation to school requirements.
In an opinion released today, the N.H. Supreme Court upheld previous decisions that the Keene School District violated the terms of its collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union.
The Keene Education Association claimed the district unlawfully reduced the pensions of retired educators.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9
Cheshire Medical Center has seen a significant drop recently in its number of COVID-19 inpatients.
President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso says hospitalizations and cases in the region have likely peaked amid this latest coronavirus surge.
Three black bear cubs were rescued in Peterborough Monday after their den was disturbed and their mother ran away.
The cubs are doing well at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, President Ben Kilham said today.
Winchester officials said they have not posted a job listing for a social worker in the police department, approved by voters last year.
The town administrator said the money is waiting in the wings while the town focuses on hiring police officers.
THURSDAY, Feb. 10
City officials are looking for a group to help run Keene’s community-access TV station.
A new request for qualifications on the city’s website says the cable channel would host public content, such as talk shows and feature pieces, but not government or education-related programming.
Planning is underway for Keene’s first-ever Pride Festival.
The weeklong festival, scheduled for Sept. 11-18, would culminate in an all-day “block party” downtown with food vendors and live entertainment, organizers say.
A new bill introduced in the N.H. Senate would increase the state minimum wage, which is currently the lowest in New England.
Senate Bill 203, if passed, would eventually raise the current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by July 1, 2024.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man alleged to have robbed 11 banks in four states, including the Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene and People’s United Bank in Brattleboro.
Officials say he is armed and dangerous and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest, and conviction.
Winchester selectboard members listened to testimony Thursday night on the police chief’s recommendation that they fire a lieutenant who led the police department for most of last year.
After three hours, testimony was still going on, and the board continued the hearing to another night.
Voters sought answers about budgets and discussed access to school materials at Fall Mountain Regional School District’s deliberative session Thursday night.
A $35 million budget and an amended article concerning taxpayers’ right to transparency on educational materials used in schools will be on the ballot for voters in March.