MONDAY, June 6
It took nearly 10 minutes of deliberation, two bidders dropping out and a back-and-forth bidding war amounting to $210,000 before a developer secured the rights to the former Granite Gorge Ski Area property.
Granite Gorge Partnership LLC, which clinched the final bid, said in a statement that it plans to reopen the Roxbury property for recreation.
Two local lawmakers were among the dozens absent from the N.H. House chamber this year during close votes on hotly contested legislation.
Ben Kilanski, R-Winchester, and Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, didn’t participate in any roll-call votes this year.
Friends, family and the Monadnock High community celebrated the Class of 2022 under sunny skies Saturday morning on the football field at Monadnock Regional High School.
This was the first year in school history where two graduating students, Emily Lang and Emma Toscano, tied for the title of salutatorian.
TUESDAY, June 7
The N.H. Board of Pharmacy will consider whether to suspend or revoke Cheshire Medical Center’s pharmacy permit after gallons of fentanyl solution went missing from the Keene hospital over a period of several months.
The June 29 hearing will also examine whether Cheshire Medical’s pharmacy violated federal, state or local drug-related laws, rules or regulations, and whether the hospital committed misconduct.
The Southwest Region Planning Commission plans to evaluate two former industrial sites in Hinsdale and Winchester for potential redevelopment after recently being awarded a $500,000 brownfield assessment grant.
A brownfield is a site whose redevelopment, expansion or reuse may be complicated by the presence of hazardous substances, contaminants or pollutants.
Keene Mayor George Hansel is making the fight against inflation a centerpiece of his Republican campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.
“They are getting hit at the gas pump, the grocery store, and unfortunately I think it’s just going to be a really rough 18 months, at least for working families here in Cheshire County,” Hansel said.
WEDNESDAY, June 8
Cheshire Medical Center has not responded to questions aimed at helping to explain how gallons of fentanyl solution were stolen or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital over several months.
The drug loss has prompted emergency license suspensions for key hospital personnel, and a hearing on the hospital’s pharmacy permit is scheduled for later this month.
A newly released report visualizes concepts for a new Arts Core in downtown Keene, aiming to draw foot traffic from Main Street down side streets and alleyways.
Keene-based nonprofit Arts Alive plans to apply for grants and conduct local fundraising to cover costs for the project, said Executive Director Jessica Gelter.
Rindge police have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday night on Cathedral Road as Aimee LaPointe, 43, of Jaffrey.
Witnesses told police the driver of a Pontiac Firebird lost control of the car and collided with a utility pole.
THURSDAY, June 9
The Honey Bee Hollow child care center opened Monday in the Lucy Carpenter house in Swanzey.
The property was previously vacant for three years after the Carpenter House, a town-owned assisted-living facility, closed in May 2019.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a list Tuesday of 48 bills he has signed into law this legislative session.
Some have largely flown under the radar, including Senate Bill 442, which will take effect next year and allow the state to suspend a vehicle owner’s registration for repeatedly failing to pay turnpike tolls.
Winchester’s first solar array has been installed at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
The 297-kilowatt array — installed by Brentwood-based ReVision Energy — is estimated to produce nearly 390,000 kilowatt-hours of solar electricity annually.
FRIDAY, June 10
Work on a new roundabout at Winchester Street and Key Road in Keene is slated to start this month and is expected to last until November.
The roundabout, to replace the traffic lights, is one of two being planned for Winchester Street, with construction for the other roundabout at the intersection of Island and Pearl streets expected to begin next spring.
Democratic Keene City Councilor Bobby Williams announced Thursday that he is running to succeed Jay Kahn in the N.H. Senate.
Williams said his goals will be to protect the environment, fight homelessness, reduce gun violence and help families.
The name of the person who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting a Keene man on Green Street last month has yet to be reported by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement had made no arrest in connection with the shooting, according to Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.