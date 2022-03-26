MONDAY, March 21
Though the Monadnock Region is thousands of miles from Ukraine, the realities of the war there are close for some residents.
Three women in the region with ties to the country and its heritage share the emotional impacts of the ongoing war.
A second-alarm fire in Swanzey rendered a garage a total loss on Sunday morning.
The fire on Sawyers Crossing Road was reported around 7:30 a.m., and it took firefighters about an hour to get it under control. There were no reported injuries.
Two weeks after Fall Mountain Regional School District voters approved the creation of a budget committee, a district official is aiming to have it assembled by Wednesday.
Previously, the school board was responsible for recommending the district’s budget number, but that responsibility now shifts to the committee.
TUESDAY, March 22
More than 40 Keene High students and several parents protested Monday morning in front of the school, raising concerns about safety on campus and an incident there Friday.
Friday’s incident comes amid a school year that has been rife with behavioral concerns, including fights, vandalism and vaping.
An indoor shooting range is set to open in Keene this weekend after more than five years of development.
The Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation will hold a grand opening of the Ferry Brook Range on Saturday morning.
The N.H. House has sidelined a bill that would have prevented municipalities, counties and school districts from spending taxpayer money on lobbyists.
The bill could have affected memberships in organizations such as the N.H. Municipal Association and the N.H. School Boards Association.
WEDNESDAY, March 23
The Keene Board of Education has told administrators to use all tools available — including expulsions and suspensions — to correct ongoing safety and behavioral issues at the high school.
“Enough is enough,” board member Kris Roberts said. “If you can’t get along and you’re going to endanger any of our other students, you don’t belong in our school.”
The Community Kitchen’s executive director is set to retire this summer.
After a decade of service, Phoebe Bray said she is leaving in July.
Tom Sherman, a physician and state legislator, explained his priorities in his candidacy for governor.
Sherman, D-Rye, says Republican-backed bills this year are based on misguided ideology and put people at unnecessary risk.
THURSDAY, March 24
After spending two years in the dark, it’s time for the Colonial Performing Arts Center on Main Street to relight its historic marquee.
The Colonial, after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and a substantial renovation project, will kick off its 2022 season with a performance by The Wailin’ Jennys on April 1.
The Cheshire Children’s Museum’s new executive director is looking to the future.
Alexa Plewa, who grew up in Jaffrey, sees her mission as twofold: rejuvenate the museum after two pandemic years, and set the stage for it to expand within the next five years.
Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Riverside Hotel on Wednesday.
The man fled the property in a dark Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Vermont plates that was later found abandoned.
FRIDAY, March 25
Community members made impassioned calls at Thursday’s City Council meeting for Keene officials to take action on the issue of homelessness.
Three city councilors have proposed establishing a designated area for camping and creating parking lots where people living out of their cars could sleep for the night.
Ten young professionals from the Monadnock Region were honored Thursday for their contributions to the community at the annual Trendsetters awards.
The honorees were Shelby Arlen, Ashley Beppel, Kristin Brooks, Vanessa Calkins, Crystal Card, Drew Dodson, Dr. Aalok Khole, Riley Anne Lynch, Chuda Mishra and Lindsey Swett.
Sketches of downtown Keene with more splashes of color, greenery and spaces for festivals and vendors were presented to community members Thursday as part of the development of a new arts corridor.
Local nonprofit Arts Alive is leading the charge for the new corridor, and was selected last year to receive help from the Washington, D.C.-based Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design, which presented ideas at Thursday’s event.