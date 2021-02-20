MONDAY, Feb. 15
Keene’s Sgt. CJ Pride has been busy the past 12 months between the pandemic and months of political unrest as a member of the National Guard.
In the spring, he was called on to help New Hampshire in its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.
Authorities have identified those involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Peterborough, which left one man dead.
Ryan Kerick, 39, of Manchester was killed when the Ford Escape he was driving east on Wilton Road collided with a westbound Volkswagen Jetta driven by 21-year-old Brett Biron of Milford, according to a news release issued late Sunday by N.H. State Police.
Town meeting and elections in Nelson have been postponed until this summer.
The town’s elections are scheduled for July 13 and the annual business meeting for July 17, Town Clerk Karen Castelli said.
TUESDAY, Feb. 16
Ash Wednesday was one of the last public masses Father Alan Tremblay celebrated last year at the Parish of the Holy Spirit before the COVID-19 pandemic forced churches to close their doors and transition to virtual services.
Local religious leaders like Tremblay are preparing to mark the start of another Lent, forcing them to adapt the tradition of smudging ashes on congregants’ foreheads.
Former tenants of the Walden Eco-Village in Peterborough are not entitled to emergency housing relief they had sought in a lawsuit against their landlord and his business holdings, a court has ruled.
The plaintiffs — four of the 25 residents forced to leave the sustainable-living community in December after town officials said they found dangerous code and zoning violations at the site — plan to continue pursuing their claims.
While last week’s announcement of the state’s first known case of a COVID-19 variant wasn’t surprising, it shouldn’t be taken lightly, says a local infectious-disease expert.
“I do not think that we should let this one go as if this is something routine. We should be concerned,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17
The Monadnock Regional School District is beginning to consider what it will take for schools to return to full in-person classes.
The move could potentially come before the end of the academic year.
After Stanley Lynde was critically injured in a crash on his motorcycle in 2017, the Brattleboro community rallied behind his family to help them cope.
Now, three years after his death, the Brattleboro selectboard voted to rename a portion of Elm Street as Lynde’s Place.
A man has been charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse while living in Hinsdale in 2018, three decades after being convicted of molesting boys at a residential school in Westminster, Vt.
Mark W. Davis, 58, was indicted on the new charges Jan. 26 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
THURSDAY, Feb. 18
After two hours of heated debate Tuesday, the Brattleboro selectboard delayed action on a recommendation that would boost the town’s renewable energy usage.
The Brattleboro Energy Committee has recommended that the town purchase 37 percent of its electricity for municipal operations from Cow Power — a program operated by Green Mountain Power that generates electricity from cow manure.
The COVID-19 outbreaks at two local long-term care facilities are no longer considered active, after weeks of resident and staff infections, according to a spokeswoman.
No new cases of the viral disease or COVID-19-related deaths at Keene Center and Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester — which are both owned by Genesis Healthcare — have been reported since early February.
Keene State College reported Wednesday that 21 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The new cases were detected between Feb. 8 and 14 — prior to students starting classes Monday — according to the college’s coronavirus dashboard.
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
State representatives have again indicated strong bipartisan support for legislation aimed at encouraging the creation of more affordable housing in New Hampshire.
The bill would direct communities to offer zoning and tax incentives for workforce-housing developments.
New Hampshire public schools must offer at least two days per week of in-person learning starting March 8, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
“It isn’t just so the kids come back and have a more fuller, robust learning model. It really is for the behavioral and mental health — the isolation issues that so many of our students have been bearing with,” Sununu said, announcing the change at a news conference.A tractor-trailer caused significant damage to a utility pole on River Street (Route 202) Thursday morning, leading to a road closure and an early dismissal for Jaffrey Grade School.
Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg said the driver, who has yet to be identified, hit the pole around 7 a.m., and drove away from the scene.