MONDAY, July 13
Christopher C. Cantwell, the well-known white nationalist who resides in Keene, was indicted last week on two new federal charges, adding to an ongoing criminal case against him.
The new charges, handed up by a grand jury in Concord on July 8, are threat to injure property or reputation and cyberstalking.
Between $100 million and $200 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program was awarded to more than 1,500 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Monadnock Region, according to data published by the U.S. Treasury.
Of those, 189 businesses received somewhere between $150,000 and $5 million apiece, while the remainder received smaller loans ranging from $300 to $149,700.
Police say they’re looking for a man who reportedly robbed a person at gunpoint Saturday at the Brattleboro Transportation Center on Flat Street.
The alleged robbery occurred around 5:10 a.m. and was reported to have involved a long gun, the Brattleboro Police Department said.
TUESDAY, July 14
A Keene woman in her 80s narrowly avoided losing $19,000 in cash, according to police, when the package she was trying to send overnight through the Shipping Shack raised alarm bells for co-owner Brenda Beaulieu.
”It was lucky someone was paying attention,” Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said. “Often, that money just disappears.”
It’s important to find ways to keep supporting solar projects at a time when many of them have been canceled or delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a visit to Keene.
Shaheen, D-N.H., stopped at Keene’s police station and public works facility on Marlboro Street Monday to hear about the 2,000-panel solar array that tops its roof.
A game of cards gone wrong appears to have led to Saturday night’s shooting that left a man injured in a Brattleboro parking lot, according to court documents.
Emanuel R. Tenner III, 22, of Natchez, Miss., was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
WEDNESDAY, July 15
A Keene resident was arrested Tuesday night, accused of stabbing a man “numerous times” with a knife, according to police.
Caryzma Volante, 29, of Marlboro Street, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the incident, Keene police said.
A Stoddard selectman who narrowly won re-election in June — only to narrowly lose his seat in a recount earlier this month — is suing the town.
Charles Fosberry claims some of the ballots that were reviewed as part of the recount were fraudulent.
Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled the state’s guidelines for reopening schools amid COVID-19, noting local school districts will make their own decisions on returning to class.
The state won’t require students and staff to wear masks in the classroom, for instance, but face coverings are highly encouraged when social distancing can’t happen.
THURSDAY, July 16
A Keene woman accused of stabbing her downstairs neighbor remained in jail following her arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Caryzma B. Volante, 29, faces a felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
A second-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in Keene left a dog injured and caused significant damage, according to the Keene Fire Department.
The fire’s cause is under investigation but is not thought to be suspicious, Keene Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said.
After postponing its original June graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Regional High School is moving forward with plans for a socially distanced ceremony on Aug. 1.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on the school’s football field.
FRIDAY, July 17
A proposed face mask ordinance is back on the table in Keene after a judge upheld a similar ordinance in Nashua.
The Keene City Council on Thursday approved a resolution encouraging mask-wearing and is looking at a law making it mandatory.
The Keene Music Festival has been canceled this year.
Festival director Pablo Fleischmann said canceling the festival was the smartest and safest move for the community.
The Keene branch of Smiths Medical is planning a $38 million expansion to ramp up the production of needles and syringes to assist in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Smiths Medical has landed a federal contract to manufacture 78.6 million syringe-and-needle units.