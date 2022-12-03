MONDAY, Nov. 28
After a parade in Swanzey with a turnout of more than 70 people on Saturday, 4-year-old Connor Ponce, diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020, is headed to “the happiest place on Earth”: Disney World.
Community members gathered Saturday morning in front of Cutler Elementary School as the sirens of nearby emergency vehicles blared in an outpouring of love and support.
After COVID-19 was discovered in white-tailed deer living in several states, New Hampshire wildlife experts are working to determine whether the virus has made its way into local deer populations.
Testing has confirmed COVID-19 infections among deer in several parts of the Northeast, including Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.
A Swanzey man was flown to a Massachusetts hospital and treated for severe second-degree burns after a campfire exploded Saturday afternoon.
Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould said Sunday that the man, who’s in his mid-50s, was attempting to start a fire at his residence using gasoline, which flashed back on him.
TUESDAY, Nov. 29
Keene police are investigating a robbery Monday afternoon at Service Credit Union on Winchester Street.
No one was injured, but a man made off with an unknown amount of money, Lt. Steven Tenney said.
The Killington Cup drew the top female skiers from all over the globe to Vermont this past weekend, and a Spofford teen was among those to barrel down the mountain.
Shelby Graves, 17, a competitive skier, said she was chosen by her coaches to be a forerunner — who makes sure the course is race-ready — because they knew she could handle the icy terrain.
Kicking off three days of budget hearings Monday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said labor shortages and a possible recession are two major issues facing the state as officials formulate two years of programs and spending.
In February, Sununu will submit to the state Legislature his own proposed spending plan for the biennium starting July 2023.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
The Keene Board of Education and Keene Education Association have reached an agreement on a new, four-year contract for voters to consider in March.
Bill Gillard, president of the education association, said the biggest change from the current contract is an improved pay scale for current and future teachers.
A longtime Keene comic-book and board-game shop is nearly doubling in size after expanding recently into a vacant retail space next door.
Comic Boom, at 22 West St., will move its comics sales to the neighboring 18 West St. storefront, according to owner Cory Milotte, who aims to turn the existing shop floor into a tabletop board-game and video-game room.
N.H. Rep. Lucius Parshall, D-Marlborough, hopes lawmakers of both political parties will come together to support his proposed resolution to make a statement against intolerance.
Parshall is the prime sponsor of a request for legislative staff to write a measure that, if approved, would put lawmakers on record against “vandalism and intolerance, as recently levied against places of worship and public spaces, elected officials and against the general citizens of New Hampshire.”
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
A Dutch life-science firm plans to launch its first U.S. lab at Keene State College in two weeks, and it envisions the Elm City as a base to cultivate biotech research in the region.
Detact Diagnostics’ work focuses on preventing bacterial contamination in medical settings.
Hobby Lobby plans to open its new Keene location in early January, the Oklahoma-based company announced Wednesday.
Hobby Lobby plans to hire 35 to 50 people at the West Street store, the company said.
The Peterborough planning board recently approved a long-planned 52-acre subdivision, but the applicant is not satisfied with the result.
Akhil Garland, owner of Walden Eco Village and Utopia Living Inc., said Wednesday that the proposal, which includes 19 house lots with about 40 acres of conserved open space on Middle Hancock Road, isn’t what he originally envisioned.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
With Thursday’s 5-2 win over Lake Erie in the NCAA Division II semifinal, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team earned its spot in the national championship game for the first time since 2007.
The top-seeded Ravens play for the national title on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
Instead of shuttering, the Crotched Mountain school for students with autism transferred operations from the New York-based, for-profit Gersh Autism to Seven Hills Foundation, a nonprofit based in Massachusetts.
“We determined very quickly it was certainly worth all the effort and pain to get this organization within our control, and most importantly of all, not have children displaced within 30 days,” said David Jordan, who leads Seven Hills.
With bright red-and-white sale signs declaring that “everything must go,” it’s hard to miss that the Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings store in Keene is preparing to close its doors for good.
The business in the Monadnock Marketplace shopping center is holding a storewide closing sale, which an employee said began Monday.
