MONDAY, Oct. 10
More than 100 community members gathered together for a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the work of a local nonprofit and witness a bride and groom take each others’ hoofs in marriage.
After trotting down the aisle from a barn at Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan, newlywed pigs Gronk and Henrietta took their vows over pig feed as children, families and animal rescue volunteers looked on.
With some eating spaghetti and others opting for lasagna, Democratic candidates and constituents across Cheshire County and beyond gathered virtually Saturday as they eye next month’s state general election.
The meeting was the Cheshire County Democrats’ annual spaghetti dinner fundraising event, which included speeches by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seeking reelection on Nov. 8, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
TUESDAY, Oct. 11
Just days before Hurricane Ian made landfall, Keene native Kelsey Nolan was ordered to evacuate her home in St. Petersburg, Fla., which at the time was directly in the path of the Category 4 storm.
Nolan returned home a few days later to find that her home wasn’t damaged, and since then has dedicated her efforts to helping those not so fortunate.
New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has provided more than $230 million statewide, including about $17 million in assistance in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, since it began in March 2021, according to state figures.
But there are no easy answers to what will happen when the funding runs out, said Beth Daniels, chief executive officer at Southwestern Community Services, which handles the program for Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
A free workshop scheduled for Wednesday evening in Keene will offer guidance for area residents looking to reduce heating costs and conserve energy ahead of the winter.
The presentation by a certified energy auditor will cover basic building science principles as well as examples of whole-house weatherization measures.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12
In addition to candidates for office, two constitutional questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire.
The questions include whether the county registers of probate positions should be effectively eliminated.
Due to the loss of one of its providers last month, some patients of Cheshire Medical Center’s Winchester office need to temporarily seek primary care at a different location or via telehealth.
The family medicine office at 20 Warwick Road — which serves about 3,500 patients — now only has one provider, hospital spokesman Matthew Barone said Tuesday.
Differing opinions on abortion, school vouchers and how to bring down energy costs separate Keene residents Tom Savastano and Jodi Newell, who are vying for a seat in the N.H. House.
Savastano, a Republican, and Newell, a Democrat, are running to represent Keene’s Ward 4.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
The Swanzey selectboard told Fire Chief Bill Gould this month that his contract, which expires at the end of the calendar year, will not be renewed, the board chair and town administrator confirmed Wednesday.
But when town officials announced the decision at a mandatory fire department meeting Monday, many firefighters sought answers and called on the board to reconsider, according to multiple people who attended.
Following the recent construction of new wireless facilities in Keene, city councilors on Wednesday heard from several residents with concerns about possible 5G-related health effects, renewing a discussion from more than a year ago.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said last week the city doesn’t have any 5G towers and hasn’t received any applications for them, either.
About 70 people tuned in virtually and in person at the Keene Public Library to hear Joyce Heywood narrate how her family, the Sadoques, moved from their ancestral Abenaki homeland of Odanak in Quebec, Canada, to Connecticut and later Keene at a lecture Wednesday evening.
The lecture followed Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which was observed Monday.
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Ten women making a difference in the Monadnock Region were honored by The Sentinel at the 10th annual Extraordinary Women awards Thursday night at Keene State College.
They are Kathleen Burke, Erika Greenwald, Roberta Heinonen, Amy Markus, Kim Mooney, Sally Rinehart, Mandy Sliver, Cindy Westover, Sandra Whippie and Aylene Wozmak.
With utility bills increasing, the cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use, an expert told a group of about 25 people in Keene Wednesday during a workshop focused on home heating and electricity savings.
Andy Duncan, the energy training manager at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, covered a plethora of topics that could help reduce the costs — and environmental impacts — of energy use in the home.
Two-term N.H. Rep. Joe Schapiro sees climate change as a threat that must be countered. His challenger, Fred Ward, says it’s unclear how great a problem it is and questions some suggested solutions.
Ward, a Republican, and Schapiro, a Democrat, are running in the Nov. 8 general election to represent Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.
