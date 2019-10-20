MONDAY, Oct. 14
Police have released more details after responding to an apartment in town Friday, saying the person who died was a Conant High School student.
The manner of his death appears to have been a self-inflicted injury, but the investigation is ongoing.
Shari DeBenedetti, a cast member on the final two seasons of SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters,” and Joe Rainone of Paranormal New England led about 20 people on an investigation of the Arlington Inn & Tavern in Winchester Saturday night.
The investigators said they were told the house might have been a brothel at one point, and there was also a rumor of a death in the house, but neither has been confirmed.
About 25 wiley witches and warlocks took to Village Pond in Marlow Saturday afternoon, climbing into kayaks, canoes and a paddleboard for the town’s first ever Witches and Wizards Regatta.
The event was organized as a fundraiser for Jones Hall, where construction began in September to improve drainage, update exterior paint and clapboards and renovate the building’s basement.
TUESDAY, Oct. 15
A Marlborough man won’t stand trial this week on animal cruelty charges after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
John Riggieri has agreed to turn over the ownership of his 50 dogs and a cat to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Hinsdale’s historical society plans to renovate part of its headquarters, located in the house first owned by the town’s namesake, Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale.
Most of the work will be done on the Anna Hunt Marsh Room, named for the second owner of the house, who’s also the founder of the Brattleboro Retreat.
County Commissioner Chuck Weed of Keene says he won’t run for reelection next year after six years on the commission and 20 in public office.
“There are only three places available,” he said of the county board. “I don’t see why I should hog it.”
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16
Police say Christopher Silva shot fellow Westminster, Vt., resident Zachariah McAllister in the arm on Sept. 17, while McAllister was on the run from law enforcement.
Six days earlier, police officers’ search for McAllister after an alleged chase and a crash had put schools and businesses in parts of Walpole on lockdown.
Monadnock’s school board decided to keep money for a school resource officer within the district budget voters will consider in March.
Some members had wanted voters to decide on the plan separately on the school district meeting warrant.
In an effort to fight the stigma of substance use disorders, the Monadnock Rotary Club is hosting its first Community Walk For Recovery Sunday.
”Our core message is recovery is possible, it happens in many ways, and the community is part of the solution,” said Harry Wolhandler, event coordinator for the club.
THURSDAY, Oct. 17
The nor’easter that’s been hitting the region since Wednesday night has closed schools, downed trees and power lines, and caused significant damage to a Swanzey home.
Winds of up to 49 miles per hour were recorded in Rindge and 44 mph in Keene early this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Chesterfield’s success in partnering with a private company to improve Internet service in town is spurring other local communities to follow suit.
Last week, Dublin selectmen cleared the way for the town to begin negotiating with Consolidated Communications, the same provider Chesterfield is contracting with.
Scarlett Lewis, mother of one of 20 children murdered at school in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, was at Keene State College Wednesday to speak about a movement she founded after her son Jesse was killed.
The Choose Love Movement has recently been adopted by Cutler School in Swanzey and Symonds School in Keene.
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
The sixth annual Red Cap Run in Keene in February will support 7-year-old city resident Bella Melendy, who was seriously injured while sledding in Marlborough earlier this year.
”On one hand, we try to raise a lot of money for the family, but they always appreciate the fact there is this community of people behind them, and they aren’t in it alone,” says race director Sara Alderfer.
A Snapchat photo of a Keene State student wearing a sweatshirt advocating that people who don’t speak English should leave the country has sparked discussions around how to balance free speech and inclusivity on campus.
”In talking to the young person who wore the shirt, it was ‘a joke,’ and it’s one of those things that I think having patience and discussions are more productive than public shaming,” said Dottie Morris, associate vice president for institutional equity and diversity.