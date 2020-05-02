MONDAY, April 27
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of diagnosed cases to 1,864.
The state also reported seven additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to 60.
Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swanzey Fire Department has put an ambulance into service.
While Keene-based R.J. Diluzio Ambulance Service handles the town’s primary ambulance coverage, town officials decided to purchase the vehicle as a backup to transport patients if no other ambulance is available, the fire department said.
New Hampshire farmers say the COVID-19 crisis has awakened many consumers to the importance of having a local food source.
“We’re encouraging the farmers markets to stay open and practice social distancing,” said Department of Agriculture Commissioner Shawn N. Jasper.
TUESDAY, April 28
New Hampshire may soon adjust some of the restrictions put into place under its stay-at-home order, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday, though the order will likely be extended past next week, when it is set to expire.
Sununu said a task force is expected to provide recommendations later this week for the first steps toward bringing the state’s economy back to life.
New Hampshire continues its efforts to boost COVID-19 testing, with the goal of having 1,500 tests performed per day in the state, health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.
State officials also said they are expanding testing to anyone with symptoms, a departure from past guidance.
Both New Hampshire and Vermont have now released town-by-town breakdowns of the number of known positive COVID cases.
In Brattleboro, 16 people have tested positive for the virus, according to statistics released by the Vermont health department Monday.
WEDNESDAY, April 29
New Hampshire’s Reopening Task Force heard presentations Tuesday about how child-care facilities could handle an influx of kids and an eight-point plan for reopening hair salons.
The task force plans to make a series of recommendations about the first steps toward opening the economy no later than Friday.
Hinsdale police are asking people to donate to food pantries rather than individuals who are panhandling, after unopened packages of food were dumped on several properties.
Police Chief Charles Rataj said he wants to remind people that COVID-19 is a risk, and by trying to help someone in need, they could inadvertently contribute to spreading the virus.
Keene High School and the state of New Hampshire may be the latest to join in the “BeTheLight” movement to honor the senior class, according to school Athletic Director Michael Atkins.
Among other schools throughout the state, Keene is in the midst of helping to coordinate a statewide lighting planned to take place Wednesday nights from 8 to 8:20 p.m., according to Atkins.
THURSDAY, April 30
Five new COVID-19 testing sites opened in New Hampshire on Wednesday, boosting the state’s testing capacity by more than 500 per day, state officials said.
The increase in capacity allows the state to test a broader section of the population.
While a state task force is working on a plan to reopen New Hampshire’s economy, many area establishments such as restaurants and theaters say they know it’ll take a while to get back to business as usual.
In the meantime, they are trying to figure out what their new normal will look like.
Many local summer camp directors are optimistic their programs will open this summer, and are looking at health and safety measures to put in place.
In leading up to the summer camping season, several organizations have changed their registration policies due to the pandemic.
FRIDAY, May 1
Two local restaurants will close permanently due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they announced Thursday.
Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin and Piedra Fina in Marlborough announced the closures in twin Facebook posts Thursday afternoon.
Dental practices across the state have closed their offices, furloughed their employees and have been performing only emergency procedures since March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
And while the closures have been driven by public-health concerns, some area dentists are worried about how they’ll recover financially.
Cheshire Medical Center is hosting COVID-19 testing on its Keene campus on Sunday, part of the ramped-up testing in the state that began this week.
Testing is by appointment-only through a patient’s doctor by calling 211.