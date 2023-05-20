MONDAY, May 15
Barely a wisp of a cloud could be seen in the azure sky that overlooked Franklin Pierce University as friends, family and faculty gathered to honor the Class of 2023 at the school’s 58th commencement ceremony.
The university conferred 465 degrees Saturday morning, including doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees.
Urban Styles, a new barbershop in the West Street Shopping Center in Keene, opened May 1 and the owners say they will do both cutting-edge styles and traditional cuts.
Hector Castro and Ryan Cooper, who have been friends for about six years, said they have a combined 20 years of experience.
The Keene Downtown Group is planning to invite Jeff Speck, an urban designer and author of “Walkable City,” to host a free presentation on how the Elm City — as it prepares for a multimillion-dollar infrastructure overhaul — can be more attractive to tourists.
“... There could not be a better time to welcome Jeff to our community and benefit from his perspective,” wrote board member Roger Weinreich in a letter to the Keene City Council, which the group is asking for a $5,000 donation.
TUESDAY, May 16
About 20 area residents cycled to the Keene City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities & Infrastructure Committee meeting Monday to encourage members to consider bicycle-related infrastructure in the planned downtown project.
Committee Chairman Mitch Greenwald said he anticipates the panel will make a final recommendation on the project on May 24, followed by the full council’s vote on June 1.
Historic buildings in Gilsum and Harrisville are among 16 community landmarks slated to receive grants from the N.H. Preservation Alliance to make critical structural repairs this year.
The Concord-based nonprofit announced Monday it recently partnered with The 1772 Foundation to distribute a total $125,000 to organizations throughout the state.
Efforts to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire this year are not dead yet.
A proposal to legalize recreational use of the drug has been added as an amendment to an unrelated bill to extend the state’s expanded Medicaid program, which will be considered on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY, May 17
The N.H. House will take up a so-called “parents’ bill of rights” on Thursday that is easily one of the most controversial measures in the Statehouse this year.
The most hotly debated portion of SB 272 is a requirement that public schools fully answer parents’ questions on whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
“Low and slow” is the motto of Smokehaus Barbecue, an Amherst restaurant that father-and-son pitmasters Harold and Dave Mielke plan to bring to the Monadnock Region as early as the end of May.
The restaurant will open its new location on Route 101 in Dublin, in the former Audrey’s Cafe.
Approximately 85 people gathered at James Faulkner Elementary School for the annual Stoddard town meeting Tuesday evening.
Voters added to the town library and ambulance budgets, and rejected an article concerning the waste transfer station.
THURSDAY, May 18
Fourteen area educators are among 92 nominees for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award, the N.H. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
The local educators still in the running represent schools in the ConVal, Fall Mountain Regional, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative, Keene and Monadnock Regional school districts.
For Jared Marsh, former chef of the Guru Food Truck in Keene, the missing link between the truck and bringing his cuisine back to the public was Branch and Blade Brewing.
Marsh and his wife, Carly, opened their restaurant Missing Link Fine Foods at the Keene brewery on May 10.
The public access television station that recently opened a studio in Keene may soon provide opportunities for the public to rent its studio and equipment for private work, generating revenue for the city in the process.
FACT TV opened its station at 60 Winter St. in February, and operates public-programming services on the Spectrum-provided community-access television channel 1301.
FRIDAY, May 19
Keene residents and city councilors alike have debated a proposal to decrease the minimum lot size of properties in Keene’s rural district from 5 to 2 acres since September.
The council ultimately voted to adopt the ordinance at its meeting Thursday, which proponents hope will increase housing for middle-class families in the city.
The N.H. House, by a 195-190 vote on Thursday, killed a so-called “parents’ bill of rights,” which included a provision that would have required public schools to fully answer parents’ questions on whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
All Monadnock Region Democrats voted against the measure, while the area’s Republicans took the opposite position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.