MONDAY, July 25
City Councilor Randy Filiault is asking Keene’s mayor and City Council to request Spectrum representatives address concerns from more than 25 Keene residents about the company’s cable and Internet service.
In a recent email to his fellow councilors, Filiault said Spectrum’s customer service hasn’t been responsive to outage complaints from him and some constituents.
Whereas previously it took the United Church of Acworth 18 hours to upload a recording of its weekly service on the Internet, with the new, town-wide fiber-optic service, that job could be done in minutes.
Earlier this month, the N.H. Electric Cooperative launched its service in the rural town of about 800 residents, by connecting both the church and Acworth’s Town Hall, according to company spokesman Seth Wheeler.
Zak Whitney threw a six-inning no-hitter for the Greater Keene 15U All Stars during the third day of the Babe Ruth New England regional Sunday, propelling Keene to a six-inning win over Sanford (Maine) at Alumni Field in Keene.
With the win, Keene (3-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in Group A and will play Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.
TUESDAY, July 26
New bus routes and on-demand public transportation could arrive in the Monadnock Region as early as next year, as the Southwest Region Planning Commission eyes improvements to the area transit system.
The commission heard from about 20 people Monday evening during a virtual meeting to collect public input on its local transportation study.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law Friday aimed at speeding aid to New Hampshire communities hit by natural disasters.
A preliminary estimate showed about $6 million in damage was caused last year by torrential rains hitting the Monadnock Region, damaging key roadways and other infrastructure, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene said.
Police are looking for a man they say used a fraudulent passport at People’s United Bank in Peterborough to take money from another person’s account and tried to do the same at two other area bank branches.
The man left on foot and was picked up by someone driving a blue car, believed to be a Toyota Camry SE that did not have a front license plate.
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Area residents got a first look at concept designs for a long-awaited dog park and disc-golf course at Keene’s Wheelock Park Tuesday.
One of the designs tucks the dog park into a corner of the site, while the other puts the park in the center, with the disc-golf course surrounding it.
A Keene bus is becoming a little friendlier to other Cheshire County residents as it expands service to two nearby communities next month.
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services will extend the shopping-shuttle program of its Friendly Bus to riders in Winchester and West Swanzey, with stops at Market Basket in Swanzey and Walmart in Keene.
Despite a four-run comeback, the Greater Keene 15U All Stars came up short in the semifinal round of the Babe Ruth New England regionals Tuesday at the Owl Athletic Complex at Keene State College.
Torin Dubriske’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game up at six apiece and sent the game into extra innings, but Three Corners (Vt.) eventually came out on top in nine innings.
THURSDAY, July 28
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo announced Wednesday that he will retire from the department effective Sept. 1.
Russo, who became chief in 2017, joined the department as a patrol officer in 1999, after serving for 21 years in the U.S. Army.
The N.H. Supreme Court said in an order Wednesday it will review Jaffrey resident Armando Barron’s conviction on charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
Barron’s case qualifies as a “mandatory appeal” and was automatically accepted for review by the N.H. Supreme Court, Susan Warner, the communications manager for the state courts, said Wednesday.
The N.H. Executive Council decided Wednesday to reject for the fourth time in a year more than a million dollars in funding for organizations that provide people of low income with sexual and reproductive health care.
Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord was the lone councilor to vote in favor of state contracts for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has an office in Keene, and two other providers.
FRIDAY, July 29
As an investigation continues into the gallons of fentanyl solution lost and unaccounted for at Cheshire Medical Center, the Keene hospital has named a new interim chief nursing officer, and a pharmacist tied to the incident has reached a settlement with the state.
Anne Tyrol, associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, is Cheshire Medical’s acting chief nursing officer. Meanwhile, former Cheshire Medical pharmacist Richard Crowe’s settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy restricts him from practicing as a hospital pharmacist, among other stipulations.
Ceara Comeau, an Acworth native who has written 10 novels, is starting a new chapter in her passion for storytelling.
In collaboration with Chester-based filmmaker Killarney Traynor, Comeau has launched Book Sisters Productions, a company that focuses on independent authors turning their books into film.
Two area businesses have taken their products to astronomical heights — literally.
Corning Inc., based in Keene, and Optical Solutions Inc. in Charlestown contributed to the James Webb Space Telescope that launched this past Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.