MONDAY, May 1
Keene Mayor George Hansel will not seek a third term, he announced this morning.
“I just feel like the city’s on an upward trajectory and in the right place, and it’s time for someone to come in and make sure we continue that or even accelerate it,” he told WKBK host Dan Mitchell.
Local bookstores joined in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day Saturday by holding raffles and hiding prizes between book pages.
Meant to drive business to small shops, it appeared to be working in the Monadnock Region as gray skies and drizzling rain did not stop customers from flocking to storefronts throughout the day.
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey announced Friday it has received a major funding gift for the restoration of two murals, which hung from the theater’s auditorium walls from 1941 until its closure in 1976.
After the restoration, officials at the theater, which reopened in 2021, will hang the murals back in the auditorium and new signs will be placed beside the paintings so attendees can learn about the murals’ history.
TUESDAY, May 2
DiLuzio Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations on Wednesday, according to a news release from the company this morning.
Owners Robert DiLuzio Sr. and Linda DiLuzio said in the statement the company has taken a toll on their health and impacted the family financially, leading to the decision.
Downtown Keene café Kristin’s Bistro & Bakery, which permanently closed last Friday, will be replaced by another eatery this summer.
Husband and wife John and Brittiny Walker plan to open B. Bakes Deli & Cakes, moving into a brick-and-mortar format after being a home-based business for the past two years.
Keene’s zoning board of adjustment granted a pair of variances to Glenvale Solar’s proposed 240-acre solar installation near Goose Pond on Monday.
The project’s early design includes 50 megawatts worth of solar panels and 50 megawatts of electric battery storage.
WEDNESDAY, May 3
Parents, school board members and staff gathered around three Keene Middle School principal finalists Tuesday evening as they discussed school culture, education in a post-COVID world and open communication with the community.
John Broadley, Paul Goodhind and Mike Smith were each given 30 minutes to share their experiences, interests and plans for the school if hired.
Two Monadnock Region women told stories of personal loss Tuesday in urging state lawmakers to support legislation that would remove drug-checking materials from the state’s definition of illegal drug paraphernalia.
House Bill 287 is aimed at making sure there is good availability of test strips for fentanyl and other drugs.
The Samaritans, a longstanding suicide-prevention agency in Keene, announced Tuesday it will close its doors at the end of next month.
Executive Director Carmen Trafton said the nonprofit — which was opened in 1981 by a local family who lost a loved one to suicide — will run out of funding June 30.
THURSDAY, May 4
There is insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against a man who claimed self-defense in the deadly shooting of another man in Keene nearly a year ago, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a report released Wednesday.
Attorney General John M. Formella said his office has determined the state cannot disprove 35-year-old Shane Frazier’s claim that he shot Kristopher Chagnon, 27, in self-defense.
Hennessy’s, a new bar and grill, is poised to open within the next month at 82 Main St. in downtown Keene, the Railroad Square location that most recently housed Trax Club.
Trax opened in the former Scores Sports Bar and Grille space in 2019, but closed last year.
Peterborough’s Affordable Housing Committee will host a pair of free seminars on accessory dwelling units next month to introduce the concept to the public and inform people of the proper steps to take to build their own.
The seminar, “Accessory Dwelling Units Made Easy: How to Add a Small, Secondary Home to Your Property,” will be on June 14 and 17.
FRIDAY, May 5
A zoning change that could spur opportunity for housing development in Keene’s rural district went before the City Council for another public hearing Thursday, before a final vote expected later this month.
The change, which drew pushback from some residents last year, would reduce the minimum lot size requirement in the district from 5 to 2 acres.
A local company was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with several “serious” violations in connection with an employee’s death at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant last August, OSHA records indicate.
OSHA initially fined Hamblet Electric $27,680 on Jan. 19, but informal settlements on Feb. 25 reduced the total to $18,500.
A recent national air-quality report has found a slight rise in certain pollutants in New Hampshire.
While Cheshire County earned an A grade for its ozone levels for the third year in a row, the report indicates the county’s short-term spikes in particle pollution led to a drop in this category from last year’s A to a B.
