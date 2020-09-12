MONDAY, Sept. 7
No paper published.
TUESDAY, Sept. 8
The state announced over the three-day weekend 120 new cases of COVID-19, including five in Cheshire County, and the death of a Hillsborough County woman age 60 or older.
As of Monday, the N.H. health department reported 238 active cases, 55 of them at colleges and universities in the state.
For the first time since March 13, public school students in the Monadnock Region will be back in classrooms Tuesday.
Most local school districts are reopening with a mix of in-person and online classes, but all area public schools are giving families the option to start the new academic year fully remotely if they are not comfortable sending their children to any in-person classes.
MilliporeSigma is in the process of adding 160 jobs at its Jaffrey facility as the global life sciences company ramps up production of components used to develop potential COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.
The job openings range from entry-level manufacturing positions to engineering, technician and leadership roles.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9
N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes has won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination over Executive Council Andru Volinsky.
Feltes will now face Gov. Chris Sununu in the November election.
Despite the uniqueness of a primary election during a pandemic, Monadnock Region voters still turned out Tuesday, although significantly more opted to vote absentee than in previous years.
In light of COVID-19, New Hampshire legislators expanded eligibility for absentee voting, making more Granite Staters than ever eligible to cast their ballots by mail.
Tuesday’s primary was a chance for poll workers to see how the new ways of voting in a pandemic were working.
“We needed this dress rehearsal,” said Tara Sad, Walpole supervisor of the checklist. “It would have been very difficult to come up to speed to see what works and what doesn’t for the general election.”
THURSDAY, Sept. 10
Willie Mac’s Pub and Restaurant in Keene closed Aug. 29 after efforts to mitigate financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic proved unsuccessful, owner Tracy Gunn said.
Gunn said Willie Mac’s was unable to replace the revenue it typically generated during live music performances and other events it could not hold, as well as events that stopped drawing large crowds, due to safety concerns around the coronavirus.
As New Hampshire’s gubernatorial primary ended, Democratic nominee Dan Feltes and incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off what is likely to be a heated campaign season leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
On Wednesday, following a competitive primary, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky conceded to Feltes, the state Senate’s majority leader, who secured 52.5 percent of the vote to Volinsky’s 47.5 percent.
A fundraising drive meant to support local businesses as they adapt to the coronavirus pandemic generated more than $14,000 from more than 260 donors, according to The Local Crowd Monadnock, the organization that ran the campaign.
The money from the “TLC 4WARD” campaign went to six different businesses, in Alstead and Keene, to fund specific projects and equipment related to their changed operations.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
More than 1,600 students returned to the classroom — both virtually and in-person — Thursday across 11 schools in SAU 29.
“The hardest part is getting started,” said Superintendent Robert Malay outside Keene Middle School Thursday morning. “You think your plan looks really good ... and then when you put it into practice you see you need to make adjustments.”
Runners aren’t letting the cancellation of the Boston and DeMar marathons stop them from achieving their goals.
Two groups of runners will be tackling the DeMar course this month after their races fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, a Keene city councilor is proposing an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating this year.
Councilor Randy Filiault suggested a “trunk-or-treat” event that would allow kids to follow social-distancing guidelines while not missing out on the holiday tradition.