MONDAY, July 1
The race for Keene mayor this year may dip deeper into party politics than in recent memory.
The two announced contenders, both city councilors, happen to be a Democrat and a Republican.
State and local party committees are already involved in the campaign between Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel.
Twelve men who had attended Camp Takodah as boys and died in World War II were honored Saturday.
The ceremony at the Richmond camp included research into the too-short life of each “lost Takodian.”
The 12 men’s stories are available online at camptakodah.org/about/history/memorial-lodge/lost-takodians-world-war-ii/
City councilors approved two budget measures recently to move toward Keene’s renewable energy goals.
On June 20, they voted to allow the city manager to use up to $45,000 to hire an energy planning consultant.
They also OK’d hiring another consultant to look at renewable energy options for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
TUESDAY, July 2
N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinksy took a step Monday toward a 2020 run for governor by announcing an exploratory committee.
The Concord Democrat’s Executive Council district includes much of the Monadnock Region.
Volinksy said education funding and property tax relief would be central to a potential campaign.
Months after the incident, few details have been released in a Hinsdale double homicide.
Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, were found shot to death in a house on Plain Road April 11.
Police charged Derrick Shippee, 28, of Westmoreland; he turned up dead in Vermont the next day of what was ruled an accidental overdose.
Court records show a man’s threatening behavior toward an ex was at the core of an hours-long incident in Rindge last week.
The heavy police response on Birch Drive was met, for hours, with no response from Joshua Whitcomb.
An affidavit states Whitcomb, who had allegedly threatened his ex with a shotgun, eventually surrendered unarmed.
WEDNESDAY, July 3
A Keene State College professor and her students are taking their fight against the city to the state’s high court.
Marianne Salcetti’s public affairs reporting class sued the city over multiple right-to-know requests made in 2017.
In five cases, the city denied the requests or quoted fees for staff time to compile them, prompting the lawsuit.
Every year on Independence Day, a bell rings out through the center of Swanzey, and other area towns.
In Swanzey’s case, it’s the Mount Caesar Union Library’s bell, rung by local children, as required in the library’s deed.
This year, the library hopes to add another element to the annual bell-ringing: sounding a siren housed in the library’s cupola.
Some local residents plan to celebrate their independence Thursday with a 4-mile road race.
The 18th annual “4 on the 4th” race benefits Pathways for Keene, which works to develop, maintain and promote local trails.
With Thursday’s forecasts projecting a high of 90 degrees, organizers will kick off the race early; 7:30 a.m. for walkers, 8 a.m. for runners.
THURSDAY, July 4
Independence Day — no edition published.
FRIDAY, July 5
Four Keene residents have already declared their intent to run for two vacant seats on the City Council.
Three people, including Maggie Rice, who recently resigned her Ward 4 seat, have filed for the at-large seat.
The filing period began July 2 and runs through July 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Local bikers are joining a memorial ride Saturday to honor seven motorcyclists killed in a recent crash in Randolph.
Riders in Keene and Peterborough will take part in the Ride For The Fallen 7, which starts at the Broken Spoke Saloon in Laconia.
The seven were killed when a pickup towing a trailer crossed into their lane on Route 2 in Randolph June 21.
Nearly four months after Marlow School District voters approved a sharp budget increase for 2019-20, the issue continues to raise concerns.
In March, voters approved an operating budget of $2,080,138, up $508,818, or 32.4 percent.
But information recently came to light suggesting those funding needs may have changed in Marlow since the annual meeting.