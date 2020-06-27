MONDAY, June 22
A large structure fire that burned through a portion of an abandoned Jaffrey factory on Sunday night has been brought under control, according to Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
The chief confirmed Monday that no injuries have been reported related to the fire; however, several ambulances were asked to stand by during the early hours of the blaze to ensure the safety of the emergency responders.
Though area hospitals have recently started easing back into normal practices and procedures, officials say they are prepared for a second wave of the coronavirus, if and when it comes.
When epidemiologists talk of a second wave, they are referring to a re-emergence of the virus after a quieter period of minimal transmission.
The Keene City Council has voted to authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to draft and execute an operating agreement with a helicopter flight school to be based at Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
During its Thursday meeting, held remotely, the council voted unanimously in favor of the agreement.
TUESDAY, June 23
Like so many other facets of 2020, summer camp this year will look a little different.
Amid the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Takodah is one of at least three overnight camps in Cheshire County that will miss the summer 2020 season entirely.
The Keene Sentinel has extended the deadline for submissions for a virtual talent contest it’s staging.
Monadnock’s Got Talent, sponsored by Reality Check, is a new talent show in which area singers, dancers, actors, comedians, magicians and others can upload short videos of their work to The Sentinel’s website.
WEDNESDAY, June 24
Even though summer just began, education leaders locally and statewide are planning for how to reopen in the fall.
“The overall feeling is, ‘Let’s get back to school, let’s find a way to make this work,’ ” N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Tuesday during a meeting of the state’s School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce, in reference to a statewide survey of parents and school officials.
Crotched Mountain Foundation is permanently closing its Greenfield campus by the end of the year, after a unanimous vote of its directors.
The campus houses Crotched Mountain School — which provides special education services to students from kindergarten into early adulthood — as well an adult residential program for people with disabilities.
A Brattleboro police officer is facing charges of domestic assault and aggravated disorderly conduct, according to court records and Vermont State Police.
State troopers cited Chad M. Emery, 43, of Guilford, Vt., on the disorderly conduct charge late Thursday or early Friday, after responding to a “disturbance” at a residence in town, according to Vermont State Police.
THURSDAY, June 25
Tonight, the Keene City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee is scheduled to discuss a petition calling for all Keene police officers to be equipped with body cameras.
The petition has more than 700 signatures to date, between a hard copy circulated during a recent Central Square protest and an online version on Change.org.
Despite some lingering confusion over how much federal coronavirus relief funding needs to be set aside for private schools, local public school leaders say they’re approaching the money as they would any other federal grant.
School districts in the Monadnock Region have received more than $2.5 million from the federal government to help defray costs related to COVID-19 and remote learning through the CARES Act.
With the Crotched Mountain Foundation planning to close its Greenfield campus by November, area agencies that serve people with disabilities say they’re ready to bridge the gap.
“We will do whatever we can to try and help out families in the Monadnock Region or across the state affected by this,” said Dan Dube, CEO of Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies.
FRIDAY, June 26
A Keene City Council committee wants to hear more information before acting on a petition calling for city police to use body cameras.
The vote gives staff time to look into the cost of cameras, clear up legal questions and see how similar communities have approached camera use.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new program to provide financial relief to self-employed people struggling to stay in business during the pandemic.
The governor introduced the $60 million N.H. Self-Employed Livelihood Fund, which will offer grants as high as $50,000 to help cover business expenses.
A new special-education school in Keene remained open through the pandemic shutdown and celebrated its first-ever graduate.
Ashuelot Valley Academy, in the former Keene Middle School building, opened last fall, and has 22 students in grades 5 through 12.