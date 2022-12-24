MONDAY, Dec. 19
After retiring in 2020 as Cheshire County’s jail superintendent, veteran and motorcycle enthusiast Richard Van Wickler said many people urged him to write a book after the many experiences he’s had in life.
So he did just that. The book, “Freedom’s Guardians,” was completed in September and addresses stereotypes in racial disparity, our culture and how the brain processes information to react to aggression.
Tens of thousands of Granite Staters were left without power over the weekend after a nor’easter blanketed the state with heavy, wet snow from the Connecticut River Valley to the tip of Mount Washington.
Keene received the smallest amount of snow in Cheshire County with 4 inches while Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Rindge and Stoddard each experienced between 17 and 18 inches, according trained spotters.
Quiz Bowl students at Fall Mountain Regional High School will be participating in New Hampshire’s Granite State Challenge this upcoming January.
The Granite State Challenge is a television quiz show hosted by N.H. Public Television, where 14 teams compete in bracket-style matches to determine one school as the winner.
TUESDAY, Dec. 20
Shoppers are rocking around the Christmas tree and throughout downtown Keene this week as they finish buying last-minute gifts for the holidays.
While national chains like Target and Kohl’s are seeing sales slump as consumers face inflation challenges, according to national news reports, several local businesses in Keene said Monday that Christmas shopping this year seems steady.
A man who police said was driving more than 80 miles per hour crashed into a tree on Marlboro Street in Keene after fleeing from an officer early Monday morning, according to Keene police Lt. Mike Kopcha.
Police attempted to pull over the driver for speeding on Main Street, but he instead sped up, moving onto Marlboro Street and then crashing into a tree and suffering a “significant injury,” Kopcha said.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21
Keene resident Ian Freeman took the witness stand in his federal trial Tuesday, testifying he tried to protect customers in his Bitcoin operations from fraud and that revenues went into the church he founded to further the message of peace.
Prosecutors allege he laundered money for scam artists who met people on the Internet and persuaded them to send thousands of dollars to Freeman, who would take a percentage and convert the rest into Bitcoin for the scammer.
As plans for Keene’s new skate park progress, designs show a facility smaller than some skaters had hoped for, but one that’s still generating excitement among the local skating community.
While there’s room for a 15,000-square-foot park, the Keene skate group’s funds right now can only pay for an 8,000-square-foot area.
Melany Kahn, who splits time between her parents’ farm in Brattleboro and her home in West Chesterfield, wants to inspire more kids to hunt for treasures and explore in forests with her children’s book, “Mason Goes Mushrooming.”
Her book is based on the natural curiosity she’s seen in children as she’s led mushroom forays in the woods for 20-plus years.
THURSDAY, Dec. 22
Congregation Ahavas Achim’s first-ever Hanukkah menorah lighting on Central Square in Keene was a ceremony of joy ending in laughs Wednesday evening.
Elaine “Lainee” Ginsberg, the temple’s music director, led the audience in both modern and traditional Hanukkah songs as some enjoyed jelly doughnuts, or “sufganiyot” in Hebrew, and celebration of the fourth night of Hanukkah.
The Monadnock Region is bracing for heavy rainfall and high winds, followed by frigid temperatures headed into the holiday weekend.
The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages, according to Eversource.
FRIDAY, Dec. 23
The Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and Keene State College recently teamed up to honor the season of giving through a program supporting families who have survived domestic violence situations.
Known as the Holiday Families Program, volunteers from the nonprofit and the college collaborated to wrap, store and deliver Christmas presents for families whom MCVP’s Crisis and Prevention Center has worked to place in safer housing.
A federal jury convicted Keene resident Ian Freeman on felony charges Thursday for operating a cryptocurrency business that allowed Internet scammers to hide their money.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe said that while the penalty remains to be determined, Freeman is likely facing more than eight years in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.