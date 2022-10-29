MONDAY, Oct. 24
A single-engine plane flying out of Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport crashed shortly after departure into a building, killing the aircraft’s two occupants and setting off a multiple-alarm blaze at the crash site on Lower Main Street Friday evening, city officials said.
The men were identified Monday morning as Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, age 60, of Townshend, Vt.
Downtown Keene became Halloweentown on Saturday afternoon with the Gathering of the Gourds festival.
Businesses opened their doors for trick-or-treating and a pumpkin carving contest was held at the top of each hour during a reimagined pumpkin festival.
Local organization Keene Mutual Aid hosted what members said was a first-of-its-kind “Festival of Neighbors,” where several people experiencing homelessness and those with ties to it spoke about their situations and urged city government to take stronger action toward curbing the issue.
“These people are our friends, they are our neighbors and they have a history and identity here, that’s important,” said Joy-Douglass Robertson, a Keene Mutual Aid volunteer.
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
Scott Sparks has high hopes for the Vermont Bud Barn, a recreational cannabis business that held its grand opening Monday and is the first in Brattleboro.
Individual municipalities in Vermont can opt in to allow retail marijuana sales, which Brattleboro did during its town meeting in March 2021.
The Red Cross continues to assist those displaced from apartments at the site of a plane crash in Keene Friday night.
Building owner Wayne Brown says more than 200 people across the region have reached out to offer him help, and he’s shared resources with his displaced tenants.
Keene officials are inviting residents, business owners and commuters to a listening session Tuesday evening on a project to improve the lower Winchester Street corridor.
The meeting will consist of a brief presentation followed by small group discussions focused on the current problems and opportunities along the corridor, according to a meeting notice from the city.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
The man killed in Thursday night’s crash on Route 12 in Charlestown died protecting a teenage girl, according to the town’s police chief, who called the incident “a tragic accident.”
Isaac Given, 20, of North Walpole, was a 2022 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Scores from recently released statewide school assessment tests show some improvement this year compared to last as COVID-19’s impact on public schools begins to ease.
“Now we’re seeing a turn back upward, which is a positive sign, a very positive sign,” said SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay.
A large group of individuals took to Rindge Town Common just after midnight Saturday night, engaging in arson and even firing paintballs at responding police and fire personnel, a Facebook post from the Rindge Police Department on Tuesday states.
According to police, the perpetrators continued the activity off and on for the next three hours, returning to the Common at least three times to continue.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
After 36 years of serving food to patrons in Keene, Timoleon’s Restaurant closed its doors Wednesday.
“I feel bad because we have had the business for so many years and my husband is very sick,” said Kiriaky “Kiki” Chakalos, who co-owned and managed the restaurant with her husband Timoleon N. “Lindy” Chakalos.
In less than two weeks, New Hampshire residents will vote in the state’s general election.
And as Monadnock Region voters mull over their choices, many have said that where candidates stand on reproductive rights is a main priority.
Annie Kuster criticized corporate profit-taking for contributing to inflation but praised Democratic efforts to lower prices in an interview with The Sentinel’s editorial board Wednesday.
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat running for her sixth term in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, faces a challenge from Republican Bob Burns of Pembroke.
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
A Winchester man charged with animal cruelty agreed in court Thursday to turn over the 27 Labrador retrievers taken earlier this month from what the Monadnock Humane Society described as “deplorable conditions.”
Tory Frazier, 56, will not be held financially liable for the dogs’ upkeep as part of an agreement in court to permanently surrender them to the humane society’s care.
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Canal Street in Brattleboro, according to police.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash near the intersection with John Seitz Drive around 1:30 p.m., police said.
Issues of abortion and gun regulations divide the two Democrats, Barry Faulkner and Bruce Tatro, from the two Republicans, Daniel LeClair and Michael York, in the race for N.H. House Cheshire District 10.
Two seats are in play in the district, which covers Swanzey and Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.