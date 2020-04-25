MONDAY, April 20
Fifty more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more people with the disease have died, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.
The total number of identified cases in the state is now 1,392.
Approximately 540,000 medical-grade face masks were delivered to New Hampshire on Saturday.
The delivery was the second shipment of personal protective equipment New Hampshire has received this month as part of a deal facilitated by Manchester-based DEKA Research and Development and its founder, Dean Kamen.
A Keene student was stranded in a locked-down Peru while participating in the Rotary’s Youth Exchange program.
Seventeen-year-old Quinn Wiliston was finally able to come back to the U.S. April 6, after the Peruvian government had implemented increasingly strict measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TUESDAY, April 21
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday a total of 1,447 known COVID-19 cases, including the first confirmed case in Alstead.
Cheshire County now has 11 communities with at least one resident who has tested positive for the disease.
Amid continued evidence of the plateauing of COVID-19 in Vermont, some workers who’d been subject to Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order were allowed to return to their job sites Monday.
Meanwhile, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu described a loosening of restrictions in his own state as at least weeks away.
Swanzey’s zoning board heard testimony Monday on a proposed housing development that has drawn pushback from some residents.
No members of the public spoke in support of the proposal, which the board will continue to discuss at another meeting in two weeks.
WEDNESDAY, April 22
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monadnock Regional School Board voted Tuesday night to end the school year early.
A post on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning says the last day of school for students will be May 29.
While elected officials in Washington debate stimulus programs in an effort to jolt the economy back to life, Keene leaders may soon be discussing one of their own.
Mayor George Hansel laid out his hopes for what he called a local stimulus package.
The town of Westmoreland has filed a lawsuit against its former clerk and tax collector, seeking to reclaim what it alleges are tens of thousands of dollars that went missing during her time in office.
The lawsuit against Cindi H. Adler filed March 25 in Cheshire County Superior Court alleges she diverted the money for her own use.
THURSDAY, April 23
The Department of Health and Human Services is still reaching out to each person who tests positive for COVID-19 in an effort to reduce new infections through contact tracing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.
The patient is interviewed about activities during the time they were infectious, and the department sets about tracking down people who might have been exposed to the virus.
New Hampshire’s state health department has attributed six more deaths to COVID-19 and counted 99 additional positive tests for the virus, officials announced Wednesday, the largest number of cases reported in a single day.
The six people who died were all at least 60 years old.
A Keene council panel voted to recommend an ordinance governing 5G installations, despite warnings that elements of the proposed new rule may violate state and federal law.
An industry official also took issue with the council’s ban on 5G applications through January 2021.
FRIDAY, April 24
Some local business owners missed the window to get assistance through the first round of federal CARES Act funding.
While the funding for the Paycheck Protection Program was quickly depleted, there may be a second chance coming.
Wearing gloves when running necessary errands might seem like a wise way to protect oneself from COVID-19, but health officials are warning against it.
While ideal in certain settings and when used correctly, gloves can actually spread more germs than not wearing them at all, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
A part-time worker at Maplewood Nursing Home recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County, which operates the facility.
The employee, who last worked at the nursing home April 14, does not have direct-care responsibilities as a nurse or licensed nursing assistant would, according to County Administrator Christopher Coates.