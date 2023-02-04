MONDAY, Jan. 30
Acworth’s select board and Small Roads Initiative project team met with the public Saturday to present a plan that would reclassify 11 roads so they’re no longer maintained by the town.
Many of the more than 50 residents who turned out pushed back against the plan.
A recent rise in false reports of serious accidents across the country has been attributed to Apple’s new crash detection feature, which uses a combination of data collected by sensors within several of the company’s devices to detect sudden changes in movement to determine if a crash has occurred.
Keene-based Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid has received around 30 of these calls since November, according to Chief Joe Sangermano.
TUESDAY, Jan. 31
More than 250 people packed Heberton Hall Monday evening to learn more about Keene’s downtown infrastructure overhaul and the aesthetic changes proposed for the city’s core.
“This is an opportunity for the public to really have a one-on-one conversation with an engineer or designer about their specific concerns and hopefully learn something about this large project,” said Mayor George Hansel.
Two people suffered significant injuries in a head-on motor-vehicle crash on Route 101 near Optical Avenue in Keene on Monday, according to police.
The crash resulted in Route 101 being closed to traffic between Optical Avenue and Swanzey Factory Road for about three hours, police said.
In the 19 months since a state law went into effect restricting what public school teachers can say to students about discrimination, only one complaint to the N.H. Commission for Human Rights has met the basic legal standard for moving forward.
Ultimately, violation of the “divisive concepts” law could result in people losing teaching credentials. But this has not occurred yet, the N.H. Department of Education said in a statement Monday.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
The frigid temperatures forecast for Saturday are too cold even for Keene’s annual Snow and Ice Festival, which will be postponed a day, organizers announced Tuesday.
The National Weather Service predicts Keene will see an overnight low temperature of minus-13 degrees Friday into Saturday, and a high temperature of 9 degrees on Saturday.
A nonprofit focused on Winchester’s town commerce recently welcomed the first business to an industrial park it’s tried to attract companies to in recent years.
Jason Cardinale, owner of Granite State Trailers, said he bought 5 undeveloped acres of the 62-acre Stone Mountain Business Park.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell and Cheshire Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Anne Tyrol said Tuesday it is critically important to build and maintain strong ties between academia and the business community.
They participated in a University System of New Hampshire roundtable discussion at UNH-Manchester that also highlighted a pending request for more higher-education funding from the state.
THURSDAY, Feb. 2
The Monadnock United Way collected $1.3 million in its just-completed annual campaign to support community programs.
This year’s campaign, which kicked off in September, focused on tackling hunger, homelessness, poverty and child abuse and neglect, according to the agency’s website.
Two local lawmakers are supporting a bill in Concord that aims to reduce a labor shortage among child care workers.
The N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau has determined thousands of people in the state, particularly women with young kids, don’t work because they can’t get child care, said director Brian Gottlob, and the state has lost 600 jobs in the sector since the pandemic.
Swanzey residents can discuss and amend the budget and other warrant articles at Saturday’s deliberative session, but a new fire station won’t be one of them.
With increasing borrowing and building costs, and the school district proposing a major bond this year, it wasn’t a good time to try again for approval of a new fire station, Town Administrator Michael Branley said.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
A zoning ordinance that aims to boost housing development in Keene’s rural district is making the rounds again to get public input, following pushback from residents last year.
The zoning change would reduce the minimum lot size requirement in the district from 5 acres to 2, allowing more residential construction in these areas.
Local organizations are providing resources for community members — and their pets — as the Monadnock Region prepares for frigid weather this weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to reach minus-16 and wind chills could hit a low of minus-40 overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.Plans to phase out New Hampshire’s tax on interest and dividends income will help the rich get richer but harm others, say backers of a bill to preserve this form of taxation.
N.H. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said money from this tax will be needed in coming years with the end of unprecedented federal spending associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
