MONDAY, November 9
Cheshire County added 24 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday, the largest two-day total yet.
According to state health data, at least 50 Cheshire County residents tested positive in the past week, an average of seven per day.
Rhythm Foster’s 5th birthday was supposed to be filled with apple picking, time spent with family and too much cake. Instead, she spent it in the hospital.
Rhythm, of Keene, has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and her mother has created a GoFundMe page to help offset the expenses.
As the Vermont Department of Health on Sunday reported the largest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since early last spring, state officials called on residents to observe health guidance to protect themselves and others, as well as to help keep the state’s economy and schools open.
The health department on Sunday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one death associated with the coronavirus, the first since July 28.
TUESDAY, November 10
The state’s 13 mayors, including Keene’s, have asked the governor to create an updated state blueprint for reducing homelessness.
The mayors are advocating a “Housing First” approach that includes offering more affordable and transitional housing and increasing access to treatment for mental health and for substance-use disorders.
Local health providers say their current safety protocols aim to keep their patients safe and their doors open as COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in New Hampshire.
“Things right now are worse than they were in March, so the risk is much greater than it was in March. But I think what March gave us was time to understand the things that we needed to do to be careful, to be cautious,” said Dr. Thomas “T.J.” Filip, lead dentist of Noble Dental Care in Keene.
A student at Hinsdale High School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the elementary and middle/high schools to transition to remote learning until after Thanksgiving.
A case was also reported Monday at Charlestown Middle School, which will remain open based on the district’s COVID-19 response plan and guidance from the state health department, Fall Mountain Superintendent Lori Landry said.
WEDNESDAY, November 11
Two Monadnock Region chambers of commerce have announced their plans for a merger they say will likely be finalized early next year.
The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release Tuesday that the proposed integration with the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is underway.
The state health department on Tuesday announced 222 new positive test results for COVID-19, 13 of them in Cheshire County.
The county had 79 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, 21 of them in Keene and 20 in Rindge.
A Swanzey man was featured on an ABC News segment Monday evening about the Affordable Care Act, which was on the line Tuesday as the law was challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It’s not me that’s the important one,” Gene Faltus told The Sentinel Tuesday. “It’s the message that’s important.”
THURSDAY, November 12
The state health department on Wednesday announced 233 new positive test results for COVID-19, nine of them in Cheshire County.
Three more people died from COVID-19, the health department said Wednesday, a man and a woman from Sullivan County and a woman from Coos County.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will transition entirely to remote learning for at least three weeks after multiple people at one of the district’s campuses were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Jaffrey-Rindge school board made the decision in an emergency session Wednesday evening, Superintendent Reuben Duncan told the district’s families.
Communities across the Monadnock Region paid tribute to veterans during ceremonies Wednesday.
“Sometimes it seems like with all the other news, veterans are forgotten,” Eric Adams, a Hinsdale resident and retired Air Force crew chief, said. “... They’re still in danger. There’s still people dying.”
FRIDAY, November 13
A COVID-19 outbreak has struck an assisted living facility in Keene for the first time, at the Prospect-Woodward facility at the Hillside Village campus, state officials said.
The state also announced Thursday it would no longer do contact tracing every time someone tests positive.
Six new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cheshire County on a day when the state announced a record 323 new positive test results for the disease.
“If you ask me where we’re gonna be in two weeks, I think we’re over a thousand,” said Gov. Chris Sununu at a news conference Thursday.
The City Council’s finance committee considered several matters Thursday related to the potential hiring of a part-time employee to handle duties created by the recently approved social host ordinance.
The city’s social host ordinance is designed to hold the hosts of rowdy parties accountable for any unruly behavior.