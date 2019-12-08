MONDAY, Dec. 2
People can look at plans for the downtown Keene zoning makeover, ahead of more public input sessions next week.
City officials say the code hasn’t been overhauled like this in 50 years, and because of that, some terms are outdated and modern land uses aren’t included.
The first storm of the season Sunday night dumped about a foot of heavy snow on the Monadnock Region, with snowfall predicted to continue into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning early Monday morning that remains in effect until Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The owners of a 13-acre lot in Keene want to divide the land for the potential development of single-family homes.
Charles O. and Kathryn L. Kingsbury of Paxton, Mass., own the land at the intersection of Old Walpole Road and Surry Road (Route 12A).
TUESDAY, Dec. 3
Those eager for the opening of the new Burger King in Keene won’t have to wait much longer.
The restaurant is projected to open by the end of the month, according to a spokesman for Restaurant Brands International, which owns the Burger King brand.
A Hinsdale man was sentenced to at least seven years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to possessing at least 15 images of child sexual abuse.
Gary A. Coonrod, 47, was arrested in West Virginia in March, days after Hinsdale police found illicit images on his hard drive and interviewed him about it, according to a police affidavit.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is expanding its HIV prevention services across the Granite State, with a focus on people with substance-use disorders.
The initiative aims to keep the state’s HIV infection rate low.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4
Several lawsuits with connections to the Monadnock Region are pending before the N.H. Supreme Court.
The outcomes could have implications ranging from the way schools are funded to whether Winchester gets a long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts franchise.
A Keene woman was arrested on nine charges Tuesday after an alleged shoplifting incident at Cumberland Farms.
Taylor A. Abbott, 24, was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, criminal threatening by conduct, parole violation, two counts of simple assault and three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
A Keene man was sentenced to prison time Tuesday for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10.
Richard W. LaBrake, 61, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of second-degree assault, which alleges he caused “serious mental trauma” to the same girl.
THURSDAY, Dec. 5
Historical preservation and land conservation projects in the Monadnock Region were awarded a total of $700,000 in grants in the latest round of LCHIP funding, announced Wednesday.
The projects in Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Gilsum/Surry and Winchester took home one-fifth of the total award pot of $3.5 million.
Keene’s arts and culture corridor was elevated from a concept to sketched-out designs Wednesday during a public input session.
Attendees were invited to write their suggestions about the different designs proposed for the corridor.
Michael J. “Mikey” Saunders — a fixture at Timoleon’s and lifelong Keene resident — has died at the age of 77.
Timoleon’s Restaurant customers recalled fond memories of Saunders, describing him as a font of knowledge and an exceptionally empathetic host who wanted nothing more than good company and conversation.
FRIDAY, Dec. 6
Renovations began this week on The Doorway’s new location in downtown Keene, which will be shared with Monadnock Family Services.
The center will house the substance-use treatment referral and support services through The Doorway, as well as behavioral health emergency and substance-use services through Monadnock Family Services.
The Community Kitchen in Keene is looking to finish the to-do list for its building by securing a grant to replace the aging roof, and adding a solar array to help cut electric bills.
The nonprofit organization wants to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the city, with the help of the Southwest Region Planning Commission.
The Monadnock Rural Community Opioid Response Program Planning Project will hold its third community meeting in Keene Friday afternoon.
Staff of the Southwest Region Planning Commission plan to present a recently completed needs assessment during the meeting.