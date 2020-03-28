MONDAY, March 23
As the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire ticks up and health officials urge people to stay at home, local businesses are scailing back operations.
Feeling the pinch and facing few options, business owners have laid off workers for the duration of the crisis, too, sometimes by the dozens.
To meet the budget voters passed earlier this month, the Winchester School Board has approved a list of cuts that includes transportation for high school students, all athletic programs and field trips, and 23 staff positions, while reducing kindergarten to a half-day.
The changes will take effect during the 2020-21 school year.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced 13 new positive tests for COVID-19, including the first case in a Sullivan County resident.
A Windham County, Vt., woman who tested positive was also hospitalized at Cheshire Medical Center.
TUESDAY, March 24
A patient at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital announced.
The person is a Hillsborough County resident, but no additional information about them is being released, a spokeswoman said.
New Hampshire officials announced Monday that the state’s first identified COVID-19 death is a Hillsborough County man above the age of 60 who had underlying health issues.
New Hampshire residents are being urged to stay inside, or, if they must go out, to remain six feet away from other people.
A collection of medical professionals, college professors as well as current and former elected officials have sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu to request that he issue a stay-at-home order.
The letter says that a “shelter-in-place” order must be issued “immediately” to contain the spread of COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY, March 25
Area grocery stores have put new policies in place to help keep their employees and customers healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Hannaford, all stores will have plexiglass barriers installed this week at the cash registers to help block the transmission of viruses at the front end of the store.
The Keene and Monadnock school districts have settled their dispute over a planned schedule change at Keene’s Cheshire Career Center.
Monadnock’s settlement agreement says that Keene will schedule certain career center classes during specific periods to accommodate Monadnock students.
Vermont has announced the deaths of two more COVID-19 patients, and Gov. Phil Scott has issued a stay-at-home order in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Under the directive, officially called, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” all in-person operations for most businesses and nonprofit organizations will be suspended effective Wednesday at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 26
Some area distilleries have shifted to making hand sanitizer to help combat the product shortage.
Copper Cannon Distillery spent Saturday distilling 40 gallons of alcohol to create a hand sanitizer, which is available for free at the West Chesterfield facility in a fill-your-own-bottle format, limited to 8 ounces per person.
Vermont has seen a sixth death associated with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Burlington health-care facility, a top health official announced Wednesday, while expressing alarm at the rise of known cases in the state.
In New Hampshire, officials announced 29 more coronavirus cases Wednesday.
FRIDAY, March 27
When stocking up on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, people need to think about foods that have a longer shelf life, according to Colleen Barry, director of nutrition services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
John Dumais, president and CEO of the N.H. Grocers Association, said the demand for toilet paper and other paper products that grocery stores were experiencing a few weeks ago has shifted to protein products, such as meat.
In the absence of clear guidance from the state, Keene hasn’t yet settled on how best to help its homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.
For most of the winter season, Hundred Nights has been operating with two overflow shelters in addition to its 26-bed facility on Lamson Street, but Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the United Church of Christ recently closed its shelter.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday issued a stay-at-home order, following mounting pleas from many New Hampshire residents.
Effective 11:59 p.m. today, all nonessential businesses must cease in-person operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will also continue remote learning until May 4.