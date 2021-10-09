MONDAY, Oct. 4
Fall is in the air, courtesy of the inaugural Harvest Festival.
The Keene event on Saturday was a celebration of the rural community, and offered visitors plenty of opportunities to learn about local food and creators in engaging — and often tasty — ways.
Dozens gathered at Central Square Saturday for a women’s march in support of reproductive rights.
The rally was one of many across the country that took place in response to Texas’ abortion law, which was passed in May and went into effect on Sept. 1.
Local efforts toward the creation of a Keene dog park are being revived.
The Keene Dog Park Facebook group will be asking the Keene City Council this week to consider turning the Wheelock Park campground into a dog park.
TUESDAY, Oct. 5
President Joe Biden has granted partial approval for a major disaster declaration for storms that hit the region this summer.
The storms, which moved across southwestern New Hampshire from July 29 to Aug. 2, resulted in more than $3 million in damage in Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Keene State will continue its weekly COVID-19 testing protocols into October.
Beyond September, school leaders said previously that the frequency of this surveillance testing would depend on data such as coronavirus case rates at the college and throughout the region.
NH health officials Monday announced the COVID-19-related death of a Cheshire County woman.
This marks the county’s 46th death reported since the pandemic began.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6
The Keene municipal primary on Tuesday narrowed the field of mayoral candidates for November.
Incumbent George Hansel took 763 votes across the city’s five wards, while Mark J. Zuchowski edged out fellow challenger Aria DiMezzo, 58 to 35.
Two Keene High graduates who are biking across the country for suicide prevention were recognized by Sen. Maggie Hassan as “Granite Staters of the Month” for their efforts.
Michael Mariani of Spofford and Devin Mclaughlin of West Chesterfield started their campaign, Pedaling for Prevention, as a tribute to Mariani’s older brother, Nathan, who died by suicide.
A federal judge has thrown out a mask lawsuit brought by area residents.
The residents lacked standing to bring the case because they hadn’t shown they suffered, or were likely to suffer, specific harm due to mask mandates enacted by the city of Keene and the state, said Judge Landya McCafferty.
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
A Jaffrey woman was sentenced to prison time for her actions after Jonathan Amerault of Keene was killed last year.
Britany Baron said she feels “shame and disgust” for her involvement in efforts to conceal Amerault’s death from authorities after her husband allegedly shot and killed the 25-year-old.
Projects on Route 101 and West Street in Keene were among those discussed at a hearing in the city on the state’s draft Ten-Year Transportation Plan.
Walpole selectboard members also voiced concerns about long-delayed work on the Vilas Bridge, which has been closed for more than a decade.
Local school nurses say COVID-19 testing is key to keeping kids in class and maintaining a healthy and safe classroom environment.
At some area schools, testing is being offered in the building.
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Though the rate of COVID tests coming back positive in the area has been going down in recent weeks, that number is still high, says Cheshire Medical Center’s CEO.
In addition to getting vaccinated, masking when out in public is also crucial, regardless of your vaccination status, says Dr. Don Caruso.
A tractor trailer driver was not injured when his truck rolled over on Route 9 in Sullivan Thursday night, closing the road for several hours, police said.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.
A Rindge resident suffered face and chest injuries when her vehicle hit a tree on Cathedral Road in the town Thursday, police said.
The woman, who was the only occupant of the SUV, was flown to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment, according to police.