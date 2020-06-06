MONDAY, June 1
A Keene city councilor plans to withdraw a proposed ordinance to require people to wear masks at city businesses.
Randy Filiault said he’s dropping the proposal because a similar law in Nashua is now being challenged in court.
For this semester’s students at Marlow-based Kroka Expeditions, the world of shutdowns and masks is a far cry from what they’ve known the past few months.
The 13 students from across the country have been traveling outdoors through the U.S. and Canada and are now preparing to go back home.
People rallying for racial justice after the death of George Floyd turned out in Dublin, Keene and Peterborough over the weekend.
“I felt somewhat powerless, and I want to make a difference,” said Eleanor Hayward, 18, in Keene. “... A good way to show that I stand with the black community was to show up today.”
TUESDAY, June 2
With COVID-19 taking many final high school memories from the Class of 2020, some local high schools are celebrating their seniors in a different way.
Monadnock and ConVal regional high schools joined in on the national Adopt a 2020 Senior project — an effort to show seniors their community is still rooting for them.
The Keene City Council will host its annual budget hearing on Thursday.
People can comment — virtually — on the $60.6 million spending plan, which calls for $25.6 million to be raised through property taxes.
As protests over the death of George Floyd swept American cities big and small, a couple dozen demonstrators gathered in Winchester Monday afternoon to express their solidarity.
Wearing masks, holding signs, they spaced themselves out along the corner of Main Street and Richmond Road, between American flags planted in the ground for Memorial Day and a monument to local Union soldiers.
WEDNESDAY, June 3
Keene High junior Amelia Opsahl has earned the highest score in the U.S. on the most difficult level of a national French exam.
Opsahl won the Platinum Award in Le Grand Concours, the 2020 National French Contest, which the American Association of Teachers of French sponsors annually.
Restraining someone by the neck is not a permitted use of force, except potentially as a last resort when someone’s life is in immediate danger, multiple Monadnock Region police chiefs said of their departments’ policies this week.
Protests have erupted around the country in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Keene’s mayor says he will create a new committee and take other steps to make the city a “more welcoming and equitable” place, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide demonstrations it has provoked.
George Hansel announced he will nominate an ad hoc committee on racial injustice and community safety, including law enforcement experts, to come up with “concrete recommendations” to make Keene more welcoming and equitable.
THURSDAY, June 4
Brattleboro Retreat workers are planning a protest, after the mental-health hospital fired union president and nurse Sy Creamer on Monday.
Creamer is one of at least three officials with United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) Local 5086 who have been terminated from or disciplined by the Retreat in a six-month period, according to a news release Tuesday from Rob Smith, interim union president and a mental-health worker at the facility.
Central Square was a sea of signs Wednesday evening, as hundreds of people gathered in downtown Keene to speak out against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week in the custody of Minneapolis police.
“We deal with this all the time,” said Vanessa Sanchez, who is black and came from Brattleboro with her family to participate in the protest. Motioning to her grandchildren, she added, “In 2020, they shouldn’t have to worry.”
The N.H. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday against the city of Keene on several points in a lawsuit stemming from the city’s response to public-records requests from student journalists in 2017.
The dispute arose when students in a Keene State College journalism class taught by Professor Marianne Salcetti requested records from the city as part of an assignment.
FRIDAY, June 5
Keene’s JCPenney is one of 154 of the retailer’s stores across the country due to close.
Three other New Hampshire stores — in North Conway, Rochester and West Lebanon — are also set to shutter.
The “Keene Safe” pledge, unveiled this week, asks that businesses voluntarily commit to actions that city officials believe will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Among these actions are requiring employees to wear masks, and encouraging customers to; reconfiguring spaces to allow for social distancing; and using cleaning and disinfecting practices that meet CDC guidelines.
Funding for Keene’s police department and Internet access were among the issues raised during the city’s public hearing on the budget.
“We need to think about alternative ways of keeping the community safe that doesn’t include the police force being the dominant factor,” said resident Anne Prial.