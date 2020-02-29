MONDAY, Feb. 24
Mayor George Hansel has redirected a city councilor’s proposal to discuss — ahead of Keene’s budget deliberations — nonprofit organizations’ potential need for more funding.
Hansel said at Thursday’s council meeting that Councilor Mitchell Greenwald’s letter requesting that the topic be added to the finance, organization and personnel committee’s agenda would be referred to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon for consideration as she prepares the budget.
A city councilor Thursday night resuscitated a request to close a second road temporarily for Keene’s annual amphibian crossing, reviving the debate between councilors and city staff.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education has asked the City Council to close off Jordan Road for a couple of rainy nights in early spring.
A major area ambulance service is scheduled to meet with a state agency Thursday to resolve alleged labor law violations, ranging from paperwork problems to bounced paychecks.
Meanwhile, the owner says health issues were to blame and that the company is financially secure.
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Five months after a rollover crash in Jaffrey that caused injuries, the driver has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
Ryan McLaughlin, 27, of Fitzwilliam pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Chesterfield’s planning board is again looking at a developer’s plans to demolish the former Spofford Hall and subdivide the land for single-family homes.
A consultant for land owner Nine A LLC says years of neglect have left the building in dangerous condition.
After leading the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music since 2008, Director Leonard Matczynski has announced he’ll step down in 2021.
Matczynski says he’ll then serve on Apple Hill’s faculty and as music director for one of its five summer sessions.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Big Brothers Big Sisters is closing its Keene office following funding cuts recently announced by the Monadnock United Way.
”We’re still interviewing for matches; we don’t want volunteers thinking we don’t need them,” CEO Stacy Kramer said.
The Keene white supremacist arrested last month on federal threatening and extortion charges will remain in jail while a judge decides whether he should be released.
Christopher C. Cantwell, 39, has been held without bail since his arrest Jan. 23 in Keene.
A Bernie Sanders supporter distributing fliers outside a Pete Buttigieg event at Keene State College two weeks ago was banned from campus after he refused to comply with requests by a campaign staffer and a campus safety officer to leave the area.
The Feb. 8 incident reveals the college’s wide latitude to prohibit individuals from its 170-acre campus in central Keene, which hosted numerous candidate visits during the run-up to the Feb. 11 presidential primary.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
An Alstead man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and fleeing from police continues to represent himself in court.
James D. “J.D.” Crawford, 32, who has been held in jail since last month, appeared in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene Wednesday to discuss his case.
Joe Wallace, who died earlier this month at age 50, spent a lot of his time volunteering throughout the community, making connections — and keeping them.
For more than 15 years, Wallace participated on the Monadnock Region’s Frozen Sections team for the annual Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach, which raised money for the Special Olympics of New Hampshire.
From revamping Keene’s parks and pools to gearing up for a major overhaul of Main Street, the city’s capital improvement program lays out projects tentatively planned for the next several years.
The document acts as a roadmap for city officials, covering the next seven fiscal years of expected equipment purchases and infrastructure projects costing more than $20,000.
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
A recently introduced N.H. Senate bill would eliminate the statute of limitations for civil cases relating to sexual assault.
The average age at which someone discloses the sexual assault they experienced as a child is 52, according to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
A judge has ordered that Christopher Cantwell, a white nationalist from Keene, remain in jail until his upcoming trial on federal threatening and extortion charges.
Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone wrote in an order Thursday that Cantwell’s release would present “too serious a risk of danger.”
Local agencies in Keene and Brattleboro are among those that have received federal grant money recently to combat homelessness in the area.
Southwestern Community Services received $499,000 for its housing developments, rental assistance for people experiencing homelessness who have disabilities and its rapid re-housing program.