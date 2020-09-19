MONDAY, Sept. 14
To provide a safe space for local at-risk youth, the Keene Family YMCA plans to launch a new after-school program by the end of the year.
The free program is being funded by the federal CARES Act, which recently awarded the Y just over $85,000.
Keene native Robert Forcier plans to go on a bike ride from the Elm City to Boston to benefit cancer clinical trials.
Several of Forcier’s friends have succumbed to the disease over the years and many of them received treatment at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which his fundraiser will benefit.
A Vermont man who allegedly led police on a chase through Brattleboro and Walpole a year ago has been indicted on new charges in New Hampshire, two months after he was sentenced to federal prison time in an unrelated drug case.
The new charges relate to the day of the alleged pursuit and claim Zachariah A. McAllister, 29, of Putney, Vt., drove recklessly on Route 12, caused a crash and then fled the scene.
TUESDAY, Sept. 15
An employee of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities has tested positive for COVID-19, the Keene organization announced Monday.
No children have tested positive for the viral disease, according to Cedarcrest spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
A Keene woman drawing local and national attention for her self-described “anarchist” campaign for public office says she was the target of vandalism over the weekend that included homophobic graffiti.
Aria DiMezzo, a transgender woman who won the uncontested Republican primary for Cheshire County sheriff last week, said a neighbor alerted her to damages to her car Sunday morning.
When the Justice in Action Athletic Alliance began taking shape over the summer at Franklin Pierce University, student athletes leading the new group knew right away how they wanted to begin pursuing their mission to find solutions to systemic injustices.
“When the question was presented, ‘What kind of initiatives would motivate your participation,’ the first response we received was, ‘We want to connect with law enforcement,’ ” said Jonathan Garbar, FPU’s women’s soccer coach, who helped launch the new student-led alliance.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services will collect water samples from Spofford Lake today after the discovery of what may be a type of bacteria never before seen in New England, according to an official with the state agency.
The department issued an advisory Thursday, after lake volunteers alerted officials of a black smudge-like substance in the water.
Through its Broadband Assistance Program, Keene Housing will make $60 monthly payments to eligible clients’ Internet service providers on their behalf.
The program aims to reduce the financial burdens on families that have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and can lead to educational disadvantages for their children.
All student-athletes in the Monadnock Regional School District will be able to complete this year after the school board voted Tuesday night to lift restrictions on games for high-contact sports like football.
Student-athletes and coaches have to follow certain guidelines like maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing a face covering whenever possible.
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
Despite a particularly difficult 2020, the Monadnock United Way is determined to continue supporting services for area families and children.
On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization launched its annual fundraising campaign, which this year has a goal of $1.277 million and a theme of “Better Together.”
Kevin Kennedy of Fitzwilliam retired Wednesday after 18 years of service as a Mutual Aid dispatcher.
“Just the idea of helping people, that’s the best part; where you can get some satisfaction of getting the job well done, or maybe saving a life,” he said during his last shift.
Keene is exploring implementing a community power program — but how would such a program work, and what exactly would it do?
Simply put, community power programs allow municipalities to purchase power on behalf of residents and business owners within their jurisdiction.
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
Five additional Keene State College students tested positive for COVID-19 during the school’s first two weeks of campus-wide testing, according to the college’s online surveillance testing dashboard.
A total of 12 students have now tested positive for the virus since they began returning to Keene in mid-August.
A pair of Democratic candidates for state offices spoke at Ashuelot River Park in Keene Thursday, taking aim at what they say are efforts by Gov. Chris Sununu to restrict access to reproductive health services.
Cinde Warmington, a Concord attorney and the Democratic nominee for the N.H. Executive Council’s second district, has campaigned on a platform that prioritizes reproductive health rights.
U-Haul has announced it will open a full-service moving and self-storage facility in a former beverage distribution center on Winchester Street in Keene.
The facility will offer truck and trailer sharing, indoor climate-controlled storage units, portable storage containers, towing equipment and more.