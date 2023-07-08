MONDAY, July 3
Independence Day is being recognized with events across the Monadnock Region.
But due to rain, the Independence Eve fireworks celebration tonight by the Keene SwampBats at Alumni Field has been postponed to Friday, July 28.
Gathering Waters Charter School in Keene, a Waldorf school entering its third academic year this fall, is searching for a new space as its upper grades expand.
Principal Luke Goodwin said the upper school, which will serve grades 6 to 11 this fall, will outgrow its space at the former Keene Middle School as it gains grade levels.
The late Bob McQuillen, a longtime resident of Dublin and Peterborough, was a staple of contra dance music in the Monadnock Region.
In celebration of his 100th birthday, KwackFest – named for McQuillen, the “Kwack” himself – saw more than 200 people shuffle in and out of a tent where stories were being told and his music played on Saturday in Peterborough.
TUESDAY, July 4
Independence Day, no paper.
WEDNESDAY, July 5
The City Council is poised to take up Keene’s more than $14 million downtown infrastructure plans Thursday at a workshop scheduled after councilors voted to delay deciding on a design.
Councilors aren’t expected to vote Thursday, and public comment won’t be permitted at the workshop.
A few years after their discovery, the ashes of a World War II veteran and his wife were recently laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery in Keene.
The ashes were discovered during the renovation of a house in Torrington, Conn., that had once belonged to the couple’s daughter, who passed away in 2013.
A bill headed to the governor’s desk would prohibit retail outlets from selling gummies, vape canisters and other products containing delta-8, an intoxicating substance similar to the active ingredient in marijuana.
Delta-8 products, which are sold throughout the state, including in the Monadnock Region, are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and pose serious health risks, according to the federal agency.
THURSDAY, July 6
Gilsum, Harrisville, Stoddard and Swanzey have all signed or are negotiating contracts with Cheshire EMS, while the Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc. has announced it’s withdrawing from Cheshire County.
This ends uncertainty about the immediate future of emergency medical services in those towns, but not broader regional uncertainty as the new county-run Cheshire EMS butts heads with existing agencies.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is inviting people to a recently curated exhibit on the summer camps of yore.
“Hello Mother, Hello Father: a history of summer camps in the Monadnock Region,” which runs through Sept. 2, is a “national narrative” of childhood play and how society shaped the structure of a child’s summer camp experience.
The Keene Fire Department extracted 300 gallons of water from the Robin Hood Park Pond Wednesday after a mechanical failure with a fire truck during training caused fire-suppressant foam to get into the water, Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said.
A sample of the foam has been sent to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services as a precaution and the city is asking the public not to fish from the pond for the next 24 hours.
FRIDAY, July 7
City councilors unofficially selected a preliminary design for Keene’s more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project Thursday that would maintain the current traffic pattern of Central Square and cause no loss in parking.
The council voted 14-1 to send the plan to a council subcommittee for public input next week.
Two wings and other pieces of Noel, a swan paddleboat that was apparently swept away from Vilas Pool Park in Alstead during a rainstorm last week, have been recovered.
The boat is likely unsalvageable and will need to be replaced, according to Bobbie Wilson, chair of the park’s management committee.
The Timken Co. recently entered into a $13.8 million federal agreement that will boost production at its Timken Super Precision facility in Keene.
The U.S. Department of Defense program aims to increase manufacturing of high-precision ball bearings for defense and aerospace systems.
