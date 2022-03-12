MONDAY, March 7
Growing up in the suburbs of Boston, Ally McCall always knew two things: She wanted to run the Boston Marathon and, with a family chock-full of educators, she wanted to be a teacher.
Now a teacher at Mount Caesar Elementary School, McCall plans to run the marathon as part of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge in honor of a colleague who is battling cancer.
More than 80 people gathered in Central Square in Keene on Saturday to voice concern over the state of public education.
Organized by the Cheshire County Democrats, the rally centered around recent legislative initiatives they say have restricted teachers’ ability to teach and aim to draw resources away from public schools.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee hosted N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse in Keene on Saturday, where he laid out his platform for his U.S. Senate campaign.
Morse touted his role in passing the most recent budget, which he described as “the most conservative budget that the state has ever seen.”
TUESDAY, March 8
The retail and workshop annex at 48 Emerald St. in Keene has been revamped to spotlight arts collaborations.
The newly redesigned space hosts a coffee shop, art studio, florist and vinyl record store, as well as a stage for shows and performers.
A bill that would eliminate yearly inspections for automobiles could stall when it’s considered by the N.H. House this week.
After an 18-0 vote of the Transportation Committee against House Bill 1426 on March 1, the chances of its passing are slim.
Six months after tens of thousands of Afghans fled their home country amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Taliban’s takeover, some are beginning to put roots down in the Monadnock Region.
Community volunteers in Keene and Brattleboro are collaborating to help ease the transition.
WEDNESDAY, March 9
For the fifth year in a row, Swanzey voters rejected plans to build a new fire station.
Voters on Tuesday approved the budget, a community power plan and repairs to Upper Wilson Pond Dam.
The $71.1 million budget was overwhelmingly passed by Keene School District voters Tuesday.
Just under 1,200 voters also re-elected two incumbents and one newcomer to the school board.
Monadnock Regional School District voters approved everything on the warrant Tuesday, including the $33 million proposed budget.
Voters also agreed to a three-year teachers contract and $1.2 million in renovations to Monadnock Regional Middle/High School.
THURSDAY, March 10
Legislation that would outlaw machine counting of election ballots in New Hampshire and instead require a hand tally was rejected unanimously by a House committee on Wednesday.
Many election officials, including Keene City Clerk Patty Little, say the AccuVote optical scan counting devices used locally and throughout the state are trustworthy, whereas a hand count would be very time-consuming and staff-intensive.
Despite the March snow, Troy’s annual town meeting on Wednesday night drew a few dozen voters to the Troy Elementary School gym.
The biggest-ticket item — outside of the operating budget — was the purchase of an ambulance, which passed.
All state-run COVID testing sites, including one in Keene, are slated to close permanently next week.
The sites will shutter on Tuesday at 3 p.m. as the demand for tests decreases and case numbers dwindle across the Granite State.
FRIDAY, March 11
Legislation for New Hampshire to declare independence from the U.S. was rejected in the N.H. House by lawmakers, 323-13.
Rindge Rep. Matthew Santonastaso was a co-sponsor of the bill along with five other Republicans.
A handful of voters in Marlow voiced approval for most warrant articles, including a $2.3 million operating budget, at the school district business meeting on Thursday night.
A three-year contract between the school district and the Marlow Education Association also got the green light.
Federal spending plans receiving final consideration in Congress include $62.4 million for New Hampshire projects, with several in Cheshire County, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Thursday.
Shaheen’s office provided a list of projects, including $415,000 in proposed federal funding for the Keene Police Department for body-worn and in-car cameras and $750,000 to replace the communications network for the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center.