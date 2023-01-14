MONDAY, Jan. 9
The Washburn family’s beloved golden doodle Camper is safe at home again after nine days lost in Harrisville’s dense woods.
Four years ago, Kate Washburn and family took her nephew, Roman, and Camper into their home after the loss of her sister. Kate said Roman was bonded to Camper, holding onto him as something reminding him of his old life.
One man’s attempt to give refugees a voice through music is set to return to the Monadnock Region next month with a performance in Peterborough.
Since its creation in 2006, more than 300 girls representing 40 countries have passed through the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus with a 100-percent high school graduation rate.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee, made up of 32 members, has chosen new leaders, according to Jerry Sickels, who is the vice chairman of the Keene Republican Committee.
Jane Lane will continue as secretary while Nate Holmy will serve as the new treasurer, Anne Farrington the new vice chairman and Dan LeClair the new chairman of the committee.
TUESDAY, Jan. 10
Jill Collins, Hinsdale’s town administrator for more than 25 years, is set to retire on Feb. 23, according to selectboard Chairman Steve Diorio.
“She’s been a tremendous asset to the town. She’s very knowledgeable about her job and has a good rapport with her colleagues,” Diorio said.
With a state revenue surplus now at about $200 million, some N.H. lawmakers are optimistic about funneling more money to towns and cities to provide relief to property taxpayers saddled with some of the highest rates in the nation.
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said any additional state funding for municipalities is helpful because there are considerable inflationary pressures on local budgets.
Nonprofit organization Goodwill Industries recently opened a store and donation center in Brattleboro, joining two other locations in southern Vermont.
The new Goodwill store, which is now accepting donations, launched Dec. 17 at 768 Putney Road in the Royal Square Shopping Center.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11
With a steering committee’s recommendations on Keene’s multimillion-dollar infrastructure project now before the City Council, officials are butting heads over how the project’s approval process should proceed.
Last week, members of the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee expressed displeasure at the prospect of the steering committee’s recommendations not going through the council’s standard subcommittee consideration process.
Thursday’s Swanzey Planning Board meeting is slated to see deliberations continue on a multifamily apartment development for seniors that’s faced scrutiny from residents and town officials since it was initially proposed in spring 2020.
Walpole-based developer Avanru Development Group Ltd. is looking to build a 74-unit complex at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) in Swanzey’s business district.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen visited a local addiction-recovery service Tuesday on the first stop of her “Invest in New Hampshire” tour, aimed at highlighting the federal funding she recently helped secure for Granite State organizations.
Reality Check Inc. in Jaffrey will soon be awarded a $145,000 federal grant, administered through the government funding bill recently signed into law for fiscal year 2023.
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
Completion of a new bridge carrying Route 119 over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro is about four months behind schedule, meaning work won’t be finished until early 2025, according to Mark Moran, the N.H. Department of Transportation contract manager for the project.
Labor shortages have slowed the work, which was originally scheduled to conclude on Oct. 25, 2024.
The Internal Revenue Service has placed a $648,965 lien against DiLuzio Ambulance Service for unpaid taxes, according to a letter the federal agency sent to clients of the Keene company.
Co-owner Robert J. “Bob” DiLuzio Sr. said in an interview Wednesday that the company, which provides ambulance services for a number of Monadnock Region communities, is doing well.
Keene hair-styling salon Amethyst Hair Artistry will move in March to 310 Marlboro St. and rebrand as Amethyst Hair Artistry and Extension Studio, according to owner Hannah Plasse.
Amethyst Aesthetics, a skincare and beauty portion of the business, opened in November and will remain at 19 West St.
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
A proposed apartment complex for senior citizens hit another wall with Swanzey town officials Thursday night, when the planning board denied the project’s application.
Walpole-based Avanru Development Group planned to build a 74-unit housing development on Route 32 near Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
A motorist was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Keene that closed a section of Route 12 for several hours, according to police.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police said one of the vehicles was heading south on Route 12 near Forge Street shortly before 2:40 p.m. and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a northbound vehicle.
N.H. Department of Transportation officials are planning a public meeting in Swanzey this month to discuss a proposed project to fix or replace a bridge in poor condition along Route 32 and make improvements to the surrounding stretch of roadway.
Design Engineer Jason Tremblay said the project is estimated at $2 million, all of which will come from state funds.
