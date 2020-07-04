MONDAY, June 29
A Fenton Family Dealerships billboard in Temple has been taken down after it was spray-painted with racist words and anti-Semitic imagery.
The sign, which was posted on the westbound lane of Route 101, had been spray-painted with a swastika, the words “white power” and the n-word.
On June 5, Jon Hicks’ trailer burned down from an electrical fire, leaving behind only the soot-covered frame.
The Stoddard Congregational Church, where Hicks is a deacon, has started a fund to help him rebuild.
More than 20 New Hampshire farmers, including several in the Monadnock Region, will receive funding thanks to a donation made by Hannaford Supermarkets to the American Farmland Trust.
Last week, Hannaford announced the $250,000 donation, which will be used to assist 250 farms in New England and New York that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TUESDAY, June 30
September’s Clarence DeMar Marathon and DeMar Half Marathon have been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19, according to race director Alan Stroshine.
However, the Super Seniors and Kids DeMar races may still move forward in some way, Stroshine said.
After three months of COVID-19-triggered closures, the rest of New Hampshire’s economy was permitted to reopen Monday.
Performance venues, amusement parks, concert halls, music and art education facilities, and adult day programs were all officially able to get back to business.
Though announcing Monday that its historic theater in downtown Keene will stay closed to performances as an extensive renovation project is expedited, the Colonial also said its new, smaller venue is expected to open in the fall.
Named “Showroom,” this theater will be at the former Downtown Keene site on Commercial Street.
WEDNESDAY, July 1
Southwestern Community Services launched its first free summer lunch program Monday, according to a news release from the agency.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service initiative, the program will operate out of four sites in Keene: the Keene Family YMCA, the Keene Public Library, Keene Middle School and Wheelock Park’s summer camp.
A proposal to subdivide a property off Arrowcrest Drive for housing lots is scheduled to be before the planning board next week.
Broadvest Corp. of Swanzey is proposing a 20-lot subdivision of about 32.5 acres at the end of the road, which is off Route 12.
New Hampshire’s moratorium on utility cancellations based on nonpayment will expire soon, but Gov. Chris Sununu says there will still be resources for those who continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor on Tuesday announced that New Hampshire residents will be able to apply for financial assistance in covering the cost of utility bills after the moratorium sunsets on July 15.
THURSDAY, July 2
After saying a medical marijuana dispensary in Keene would open last fall, the company behind it now says there’s no timeline for opening.
Because Temescal Wellness holds the license in Cheshire County, current law doesn’t allow anyone else to open a dispensary.
A new drive-in concert series is slated to kick off at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey on July 10.
Blue Oyster Cult will be among the first acts in the series, which is scheduled to run every Friday and Saturday through early October.
Sales are booming at fireworks outlets across the state.
”I’ve worked here between 16 to 18 years, and this is one of our busiest years,” says Mary Bebey, manager of Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale.
FRIDAY, July 3
As the new school year approaches, higher education leaders throughout the Monadnock Region are busy planning to reopen schools at least partially.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said the college is staying nimble to return to remote learning next semester if COVID-19 cases spike.
New Hampshire residents can no longer use vapes or e-cigarettes inside public places, in accordance with the state’s newly amended Indoor Smoking Act.
While there is limited research on the health effects of inhaling secondhand aerosol produced from a vape or e-cigarette, local health and wellness professionals say the amendment is a step in the right direction.
To laypeople, caring for someone with an infectious disease might seem the height of “close contact.” But properly donning personal protective equipment is enough to keep those workers from being defined as having been exposed, according to experts contacted by The Sentinel.
Not providing this information when patronizing a business, they say, doesn’t jeopardize the state’s efforts to track the virus’ spread.