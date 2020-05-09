MONDAY, May 4
Area hospitals say they’ve received a portion of the federal funds earmarked for New Hampshire health care facilities, but it will hardly make a dent in covering what they’ve lost since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Much of the losses have been because of the postponement of elective procedures, a significant revenue source for hospitals.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s new neurocritical care unit has been transformed into a COVID-19 intensive-care unit during the pandemic.
The unit sees a daily average of 10 to 30 patients with COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19, according to a message from Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO Joanne Conroy published online Friday.
The total number of known COVID-19 cases stood at 2,518 as of Sunday night, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
No new cases were reported over the weekend in Cheshire County, which has 40 known cases of the coronavirus.
TUESDAY, May 5
Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Monday new benefits for first responders and local governments.
Full- and part-time first responders will receive extra pay each week, and a new $40 million relief fund has been established to help local and county governments with COVID-19 related costs.
Swanzey’s zoning board has rejected a waiver application from a developer looking to build a four-story apartment building in town.
Many local residents expressed opposition to the project in a public hearing that began two weeks ago and continued Monday night.
The state is now offering free face masks to all businesses, especially those planning to resume operations in the coming weeks.
Disposable cloth masks can be ordered online and picked up at certain Division of Motor Vehicles locations, including in Keene.
WEDNESDAY, May 6
With New Hampshire restaurants getting the green light to start serving food in outdoor seating areas later this month, Keene officials will offer some flexibility to help them meet state requirements.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Monday that the city hasn’t received requests for new outdoor seating permits just yet, but she’s expecting them to start rolling in soon.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is evaluating the use of antibody-rich plasma as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19.
People who have recovered from a severe case of the viral respiratory disease have antibodies in their blood known as convalescent plasma, according to the Mayo Clinic.
After nearly two months of postponing nonessential surgeries and procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, area hospitals plan to gradually resume those that are time-sensitive.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, as well as all other affiliates of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System, is preparing to start offering elective procedures, surgeries and ambulatory visits again within the next two weeks.
THURSDAY, May 7
New Hampshire health officials on Wednesday announced 19 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest one-day death toll in the state so far.
All were residents of long-term care facilities, which have accounted for the majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference.
Although more than 25 people applied for the position, Cindy Gallagher is the only candidate for Keene High School principal to make it to the public process of the application round.
Gallagher previously served as superintendent of the Newport School District.
A Keene man has been arrested on a charge alleging he sexually assaulted a child, according to Keene police.
Christopher Burns, 26, was charged with felonious sexual assault, the Keene Police Department said.
FRIDAY, May 8
New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 104 new positive test results.
The deaths of a Hillsborough County woman, a Rockingham County man and a Strafford County man — all of them 60 or older — bring the state’s total number of known deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 114.
On Thursday morning, Monadnock Regional High School Principal Lisa Spencer and senior advisers Becky Russell, Sandy Smith and Bill Parkman brought signs and balloons to each graduating senior.
“... We just felt like, if we could bring a little bit of sunshine to their day, it was worth it,” Spencer said.
Michael Mariani and Devin Mclaughlin were supposed to begin their cross-country bike ride for suicide awareness next month.
But amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the safety concerns associated with it, the Keene High School juniors’ plans have changed.