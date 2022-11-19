MONDAY, Nov. 14
When Kate Karpunina woke the morning of Feb. 24, all seemed well in her life: She was enjoying living in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with her brother, Alex, and she was making strides in her broadcast TV news studies. Five months later, she and her mother, Ruslana, found themselves migrating to Keene.
Sponsored by Keene residents Lou-Anne Beauregard and her husband, Steven Gyory, Kate and Ruslana arrived in Keene in August and since have been acclimating to life in New England.
Community members grieving the death of 20-year-old Isaac Given, who passed away in a vehicle crash three weeks ago, are rallying to memorialize him with a bench at the town park in his hometown of Walpole.
“Isaac was always quick to give somebody a hand if you needed anything; Isaac was right there to help,” said Zandrea Boudrieau, who organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the bench.
A local church plans to hold a peace vigil after a sign expressing the church’s inclusivity was defaced twice this past week with what N.H. State Police describe as racist and homophobic imagery.
Westmoreland United Church will host a Candlelight Peace Gathering outside its building at 9 South Village Common on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., according to Pastor Lynn Wickberg, who said all are welcome.
TUESDAY, Nov. 15
After months of discussions, city councilors are poised to take a final vote Thursday on an ordinance that would create benefits for housing development projects in Keene’s rural district.
Public feedback has remained somewhat mixed, while city officials say the ordinance will help ease the local housing crunch.
When the conversation in the N.H. House turns to what is happening in high schools, Jonah Wheeler will be able to speak with some authority. After all, the newly elected state representative from Peterborough was attending ConVal Regional High last year.
Wheeler, 19, will be among the youngest representatives to have ever served in the House.
Journalist Jason Beaubien’s career covering international crises has taken him from reporting on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to the drug war in Mexico. Now, it’s brought him to war-torn Ukraine, which is fighting to pull back its territory from Russian control.
Beaubien spoke about his career and his experience with reporting on the war during a webinar Monday afternoon, which was hosted by Keene State College.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16
It was a brisk evening Tuesday outside the Westmoreland United Church, but that didn’t deter well over 100 people from gathering on the lawn, candles in hand, to show solidarity a week after a sign expressing the place of worship’s inclusivity was twice defaced with racist and homophobic graffiti.
“We declare ourselves to be an open and affirming church that welcomes all of God’s people,” Pastor Lynn Wickberg said.
Following a recent state-level decision to prioritize renovations in the Monadnock Regional School District, the school board met Tuesday evening to begin taking the next steps in the years-long plan to consolidate and update the district’s five elementary schools.
Monadnock ranked third out of 17 districts applying for building aid in the state.
Less than two weeks from a Crotched Mountain school’s previously announced Nov. 18 closing, officials say it won’t be shuttering after all thanks to a Worcester, Mass.-based nonprofit’s agreement to purchase it.
The announcement said Seven Hills Foundation, described as “one of the largest nonprofit human services organizations in New England,” had agreed to take over the unique mountaintop campus in Greenfield and continue its operations.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
Across the Monadnock Region, doctors in outpatient clinics and emergency departments are beginning to see patients with flu-like symptoms.
The small but rising number of flu cases in the region, coupled with data about an early flu outbreak in the southern United States, have local doctors and New Hampshire health officials bracing for what could be a severe flu season.
Cheshire Medical Center’s interim chief nursing officer has been hired for the permanent role, effective Oct. 30, the Dartmouth Health affiliate announced Wednesday.
Anne Tyrol, formerly the associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, has been acting chief nursing officer in Keene since mid-June.
A draft report from the state’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence says New Hampshire elections are accurate, there’s no evidence of widespread fraud, and ballot-counting devices are reliable.
In the report, the committee recommends expanded training of election officials, increased post-election audits and an independent redistricting commission.
FRIDAY, Nov. 18
City councilors on Thursday night approved two measures — a new zoning ordinance and an amendment to existing regulations on small-cell wireless facilities — both of which have been subject to considerable debate among Keene residents.
The zoning change has been scrutinized by some residents concerned that it could spur rapid, urban development in an otherwise quiet and rural part of Keene.
Timoleon’s Restaurant in downtown Keene found a potential buyer earlier this year, but a lawsuit alleges the building owners breached the business’s lease, causing the deal to fall through.
The restaurant closed its doors last month, after more than 36 years in business.Under the N.H. Constitution, all 10 counties have a register of probate, an elected position that continues even though it is nearly unpaid and has virtually no responsibilities.
But that hasn’t stopped people from running to be a register of probate, or voters on Nov. 8 from deciding not to eliminate the post from the constitution.
