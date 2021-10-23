MONDAY, Oct. 18
Keene city officials are taking a closer look at the primary process for elections.
Councilor Randy Filiault suggested either eliminating Keene’s municipal primary election or raising the number of candidates needed to trigger one.
Republicans including former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte rallied around Rita Mattson of Dublin Saturday, who’s running in a special election next week for a N.H. House seat.
Mattson faces Democratic candidate Andrew Maneval of Harrisville in the Oct. 26 election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Doug Ley.
Beginning this Sunday, Oct. 24, any New Hampshire calls you make will have to include the 603 area code — even if it’s just to your next-door neighbor.
This change is in preparation for the rollout of a new three-digit number to be used nationwide in 2022 to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
TUESDAY, Oct. 19
Representatives of the Chariot Solar project, a 140,000-panel array that would cover about 265 acres in Hinsdale, held a public information session at town hall Monday evening.
Area residents focused their questions on the project’s potential environmental impacts.
Live Free Recovery Services will help collect food and cash donations next month for The Community Kitchen in Keene.
Live Free, a residential and outpatient treatment center for those experiencing addiction, will be outside of Market Basket in Swanzey on Nov. 6 and 7.
The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club plans to build a new shooting range on its Peterborough property, even as it remains barred from using an existing range.
The club’s president says the new range could help boost flagging membership, and bring in revenue for legal and financial challenges the club faces.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20
Stoddard’s Faulkner Elementary School has been using the great outdoors as a classroom.
Beyond COVID, teachers and students have found a number of benefits to being outside.
Area police departments are again fundraising for local child advocacy centers through the Beards for Bucks program.
The statewide fundraiser allows officers to grow beards during October, when normally they must be clean-shaven, and collect donations to support the centers.
Democrat Andrew Maneval of Harrisville and Republican Rita Mattson of Dublin will vie for the vacant Cheshire District 9 seat in the N.H. House in a special election Tuesday.
The district covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
THURSDAY, Oct. 21
Gas service is being restored after an outage that affected more than 1,000 customers in Keene Wednesday.
Liberty Utilities says the cause of the problem is still being investigated.
The region’s only residential treatment facility solely for women with substance-use disorders is now coed.
Antrim House made the switch because there was a high demand for beds for men, an official said.
Nearly 50 local businesses and nonprofit organizations received funding from Cheshire County as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The county earmarked $1 million for the grants, of the total $7 million it received from the government.
FRIDAY, Oct. 22
Liberty Utilities had restored gas service to a fewer-than-expected number of Keene customers by this morning, but hopes to have everyone back on by tonight.
The outage led several restaurants in the city to close or adapt their menus.
Monadnock Family Services has signed an agreement allowing it to buy Antioch University New England’s building on Avon Street in Keene.
The graduate school is looking to move to a bigger campus, while the mental-health services agency plans to consolidate all of its Keene mental-health programs under one roof.
After pulling the plug on Cheshire TV earlier this year, Keene is exploring how to move forward with creating a new public access station.
Officials recommend that Keene work with local public schools to produce governmental and educational programming.