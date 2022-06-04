MONDAY, May 30
No paper published.
TUESDAY, May 31
Local hospitals are triaging medical scans and procedures in an attempt to ration a widely used contrast dye that is in short supply around the globe.
“We are handling it in the way that we managed PPE, because we knew that appropriate PPE was absolutely essential for certain circumstances and maybe not in others,” said Dr. Kat McGraw, chief medical officer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Keene Mayor George Hansel has announced he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The mayor is scheduled to launch his campaign for N.H. Congressional District 2 — a seat currently held by longtime Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster — in Keene today, and is expected to be joined by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Monadnock Family Services plans to purchase Antioch University New England’s building on Avon Street in Keene by the end of June, with an aim of moving in by next spring.
The move, first announced in October by both entities, will allow the community mental health center to have all of its Keene services under one roof, rather than in several buildings throughout the Elm City.
WEDNESDAY, June 1
Ken Jue, a longtime leader of Monadnock Family Services and the founder of Keene Elm City Rotary Club, is remembered for his kindness, compassion and dedication.
Jue, a Keene resident who died May 23 at age 77, was a revered figure in the city, the Monadnock Region and beyond, especially among mental-health advocates.
Cheshire County officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 53 Monadnock Highway, where construction of a facility to house a new county-run EMS service is expected to get underway as soon as this week.
The $1.1 million project will be funded entirely through federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to County Administrator Chris Coates.
Two local teachers have been nominated for the 2023 N.H. Teacher of the Year award.
Amanda Bridges, an upper elementary teacher at James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard, and Linda Ferland, a math teacher at Vilas Middle School in Alstead, are among the 44 nominees for this year’s contest.
THURSDAY, June 2
Keene’s Ad Hoc Committee on Housing Stability discussed a handful of ideas Wednesday to combat homelessness in the area, including a proposal to allow homeowners to add additional units or dwellings to their properties.
“The quickest, most affordable and equitable thing we can do to increase the availability and reduce the cost of housing in Keene is to enable more people to live in the buildings we already have,” said City Councilor Bobby Williams.
The pool at Robin Hood Park will be open this season, after closing last summer due to a lifeguard shortage.
The East Keene pool and the pool at Wheelock Park are set to open in mid-June, Andy Bohannon, Keene’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities director said.
The Monadnock Economic Development Corporation has a new executive director.
Cody Morrison, who has served as the executive director of Barre Area Development Inc. in Vermont since October 2020, will start in his new role with MEDC on July 5.
FRIDAY, June 3
Survivors of sudden cardiac arrest were reunited with those who saved them at the first annual “Rescuers Reuniting with the Rescued” event at the Best Western in Keene on Thursday.
In 2021, 10 people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in Cheshire County were rescued by the efforts of bystanders who performed CPR, 911 dispatchers and first responders, according to Dr. Don Caruso, the CEO of Cheshire Medical Center.
At Thursday’s public budget hearing, representatives from two local nonprofit organizations asked the city for more funding.
The Keene Housing Kids Collaborative and the Community Volunteer Transportation Center both presented funding appeals to the City Council.
A two-vehicle crash on Route 12 Wednesday morning sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed one lane of the road for about 90 minutes.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash that occurred around 9 a.m., about a half mile northwest of the Keene Recycling Center and Transfer Station.