MONDAY, Jan. 13
Keene City Council committees voted last week to push forward on a study of potential commercial service at the Keene airport and to hold a public hearing about 5G technology.
The City Council will decide this week whether to approve the moves.
A woman returned home after work Saturday to a burglary in progress at a house on Foster Street, according to Keene police.
The suspect left before the woman called police, said Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent.
The Keene Board of Education voted Saturday to move a $68.8 million budget plan to voters before a public hearing Tuesday night.
The proposal includes $360,000 in cuts recommended by the board’s finance committee.
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
An Alstead man whose flight from police last week sparked a six-hour manhunt was ordered held without bail Monday on charges including sexual assault.
The charges mostly stem from two days this spring when James D. “J.D.” Crawford, 32, is alleged to have broken a teenage girl’s jaw and then sexually assaulted her about a month later.
In response to thousands of vaping-associated lung injuries reported nationwide, a Conant High School science class recently investigated vaping’s potential health risks.
The school’s human anatomy and physiology class exposed pig lungs and stomachs to common vaping ingredients approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and compared the results to organs that weren’t exposed.
A public hearing on a proposed $3.5 million bond for a new fire station in Swanzey is scheduled for Wednesday.
The proposed 12,000-square-foot facility at 321 Old Homestead Highway would replace the existing central fire station in the basement of town hall.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
Chesterfield police say there’s no sign of foul play after school-age children reported a man offered them a ride while they walked to their bus stop.
Police said they were able to find the man involved and determined there was no threat to the public.
The future of a Keene School District-owned dam drew the most discussion at the district’s public budget hearing Tuesday.
The school board had removed $200,000 from the budget plans after deciding to remove, not repair, the dam.
Liberty Utilities says a problem at its Keene distribution plant this morning was quickly corrected.
Two customers saw slightly elevated levels of carbon monoxide, a spokeswoman said.
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
A public hearing Wednesday on Swanzey’s proposal for a new $3.95 million central fire station fleshed out the financing and construction sides of the plan, with residents speaking most on the “hot zone” that would be dedicated to first responders’ safety.
Voters will decide whether to amend the fire-station article, as well as others on the warrant, at Swanzey’s deliberative session on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School auditorium.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 operating budget Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Conant High School.
The proposed budget would represent an increase of $801,014, or 3.2 percent, over the budget voters approved last year.
Peterborough voters overwhelmingly approved additional money for a bridge reconstruction at a special town meeting Wednesday night.
Residents voted 175-2 Wednesday to appropriate another $1.4 million for the project.
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
At its public hearing Thursday evening, the Monadnock Regional School District’s budget committee lopped $1.1 million from the proposed operating budget for voters to consider next month.
Working in conjunction with the district’s administration, the school board had recommended a $34,095,383 operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A Bay State man accused of a November murder in Athol, Mass., had been arrested months earlier on theft charges out of Swanzey, according to court documents.
Keith David Hamel, 23, has been charged with killing Kelsey Clifford, 26, of Leominster, Mass., who was found dead near Athol’s wastewater treatment plant Nov. 11.
Former Keene resident Darryl W. Perry won the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s nomination for governor Saturday at the party’s convention in Concord.
Perry has said one of his top priorities is reforming New Hampshire’s ballot access laws so that third parties can have a better shot at getting their own column.