MONDAY, Oct. 25
Drag queens gathered in Brattleboro this weekend to share some of their sparkle.
The Drag Queen Story Hour — a nationwide initiative started in 2015 in San Francisco to celebrate reading through the art of drag — was one of many in Vermont in recent years, but Saturday’s free event was the first time the queens told stories to the children of Windham County.
A Keene City Council committee will soon consider a downtown smoking ban after a city resident requested making Main Street a smoke-free zone.
In a letter to Mayor George Hansel and members of the council, resident Monica Marshall requested the council consider prohibiting smoking outdoors in the area, saying it would have aesthetic, economic and public health benefits.
Liberty Utilities restored gas service to nearly all of its Keene customers by Saturday.
The outage, which began last Wednesday, affected more than 1,000 Elm City residents and businesses.
TUESDAY, Oct. 26
Despite the University of New Hampshire’s announcement that all employees must soon be vaccinated against COVID-19, the shot remains optional for staff at Keene State College.
College President Melinda Treadwell said that, unlike UNH, Keene State is not subject to the nationwide vaccine requirement for federal contractors that President Joe Biden announced last month.
Cynthia Jewett of James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim has been named the N.H. Library Trustees Association’s library director of the year.
This marks the second consecutive time a Monadnock Region library director has won this statewide honor.
After four years at the helm, Rindge’s police chief has retired.
Chief Daniel Anair, 45, said he decided to retire because he wasn’t able to spend as much time with his family — including three kids — as he’d like.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27
Democrat Andrew Maneval of Harrisville won the special N.H. House election Tuesday over Republican Rita Mattson of Dublin in Cheshire District 9.
Maneval will represent Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury for the next year, serving out the term of Douglas Ley, who died in June.
Eleven staff members of the approximately 430 at Brattleboro Retreat haven’t complied with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, an official said.
The psychiatric and addiction treatment center announced the mandate after a COVID outbreak there this month.
A Peterborough auto shop owner’s two parrots were stolen from his business earlier this month.
“I surely hope they come back,” said Mickey Maguire, owner of Mickey’s Repair Services. “But it’s been over two weeks.”
THURSDAY, Oct. 28
Keene’s ability to enforce a downtown smoking ban was a key issue raised as city councilors reviewed a resident’s proposal to make Main Street smoke-free.
City Attorney Tom Mullins said much more legal research is needed to determine how the city could move forward.
The Monadnock Regional School Board is holding discussions across the district to hear feedback and give information about plans to consolidate and renovate elementary schools.
Voters approved money last year for project designs, and could see a bond for the construction work in 2023.
A Peterborough woman was killed and a Jaffrey resident critically injured in a three-car collision Wednesday on Route 202 in Peterborough, police said.
Jillian Bosworth, 30, died after her car, headed south, traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound vehicle, according to police.
FRIDAY, Oct. 29
The effort to make over Keene’s skatepark on Gilbo Avenue is nearing its $300,000 fundraising goal.
If the City Council gives the OK next week, the process of choosing a company to design the park can begin.
Keene State College expects to close its multimillion-dollar budget deficit by summer 2022.
After job cuts and buyouts related to the deficit, President Melinda Treadwell says college leaders are now focused on making the existing workforce more efficient and responsive to students’ needs.
Rachel Malynowski has been named the new police chief in Rindge.
Malynowski is a 17-year veteran of the Rindge department.