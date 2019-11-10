MONDAY, Nov. 4
A Keene native will appear on an episode of “Chopped,” a Food Network cooking competition, which will air Nov. 19.
Sherry Hughes is the kitchen manager and chef at Women’s Lunch Place in Boston, which provides free meals, medical care, clothing and shelter to women in need.
A parade was held in Walpole to show support for a resident going on 11 years with cancer and facing her first bout of chemotherapy.
Pink Heals Vermont, a local chapter of a national program that focuses on community support for people facing illness, helped coordinate the parade for Paula Gallagher.
An Antrim resident’s death has been ruled a homicide, state and local officials announced Saturday.
Jason Beam, 41, died by “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest,” according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, and a juvenile has been charged in connection with his death.
TUESDAY, Nov. 5
Keene’s police chief says the school resource officer’s use of force at Keene High last week was in compliance with police policies.
A 15-second video shows a young man stepping into a school hallway, followed by the officer, who tackles him from behind.
The death of Jason W. Beam, 41, of Antrim last week was the state’s 30th homicide death this year, a rate higher than any year since at least 2005.
The Monadnock Region has seen one other instance of homicide this year, the shooting deaths of Neal Bolster and Aaliyah Jacobs, whose bodies were found at Bolster’s home in Hinsdale.
A dispute over the ownership of a puppy led to a confrontation in which a gun was fired in Keene, according to a police affidavit filed in court.
Two brothers from Fitzwilliam were indicted last week on charges including armed robbery.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6
Leading a City Council with several new faces in January will be Keene’s youngest mayor in decades.
A race that was at times contentious, and always dynamic, closed Tuesday with Councilor At-large George S. Hansel defeating Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald, 2,587 to 2,313.
Tuesday’s election results indicate that Keene voters want new, younger leaders in their city government.
Discussions with voters at multiple polling places Tuesday afternoon were full of buzz words about electing the next generation of leaders — fresh ideas and new blood.
Hinsdale’s police chief is leaving the department after more than 20 years.
In January, Todd Faulkner will become second-in-command of the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
THURSDAY, Nov. 7
The N.H. Democratic Party has filed a complaint after an organization brought a banner and signs with images of Democratic state lawmakers and a Nazi symbol to a committee hearing.
The signs showed the faces of two Keene legislators, Sen. Jay V. Kahn and Rep. Donovan Fenton, alongside other Democrats who are sponsoring a gun-control bill.
A long-awaited project to build a new bridge over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro will receive a $12 million federal grant.
The grant, announced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, will reportedly keep the project on track for a 2023 completion date.
In an effort to expedite services for patients with substance-use disorders, three Brattleboro agencies have teamed on a new collaborative program.
The state-funded Rapid Access to MAT program, involving Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat and Turning Point of Windham County, aims to give those wanting to get into recovery the tools needed to start — in a single visit.
FRIDAY, Nov. 8
The Keene Downtown Group wants city councilors to consider making parking free in the mornings.
The goal is to increase downtown business and social activity by inviting people to visit Main Street in the mornings, the group said.
Vermont State Police troopers will be set up on Route 103 in Rockingham this afternoon in an effort to find potential witnesses to last week’s homicide.
Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston was found dead in a box truck on the side of the highway Nov. 1, and no arrests have been made in the case, police said.
Appearing via video recording, a Holocaust survivor and veteran told his story at Thursday night’s annual Kristallnacht remembrance in Keene.
Stephan Lewy was 13 and living at Auerbach Orphanage for Jewish children in Germany during Kristallnacht, when Nazis carried out the burning and pillaging of synagogues, businesses and other Jewish institutions.