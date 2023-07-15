MONDAY, July 10
Towns in the Monadnock Region reported heavy flooding, road closures and washouts after significant rainfall Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to John Palmer, a meteorologist with the agency’s bureau in Gray, Maine.
The city of Keene is inviting the public to a meeting July 18 to discuss ideas for a Robin Hood Park revamp planned for 2027.
This project comes as much of Robin Hood Park’s infrastructure is in need of replacement, according to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon.
A month after its launch in June, city officials are saying Keene Community Power is off to a great start.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Thursday that 90 percent of the residential and commercial customers of Keene’s previous default utility, Eversource, have enrolled in Keene’s new program.
TUESDAY, July 11
As rain continued to pour over the Monadnock Region Monday, people in Swanzey, Winchester and other hard-hit communities were left navigating washed-out roads and driveways.
The state transportation department began work on repairing a stretch of Route 10 in Winchester this morning and hopes to reopen the road by Friday or Saturday, a spokesperson said.
A manufacturing plant that grows medical marijuana in Peterborough could bloom or wilt depending on decisions made 40 miles away at the N.H. Statehouse in Concord.
While lawmakers did not pass legislation this year to legalize the drug for recreational use, they did agree to form a commission to study the issue over the summer and come up with a proposal for consideration next year.
Keene State College’s Mason Library is offering free borrowing services to all New Hampshire residents, according to Celia Rabinowitz, the library’s director.
The initiative, which was announced in a news release from Keene State College Monday, also took effect on July 1 at three other University System of New Hampshire libraries.
WEDNESDAY, July 12
Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center in Swanzey was headed into its second week of family camp and third week of youth camp when Sunday’s storm began, leaving around 100 campers and their families stuck due to roads washing out.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Executive Director Jim Condap was unsure whether the camp would be able to reopen this summer.
Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials visited Winchester Tuesday afternoon to assess the condition of Forest Lake Dam, which sustained damage in the floods Sunday and Monday.
Forest Lake Dam breached Sunday when its spillway, a structure that provides safe, controlled release of floodwaters, collapsed, according to Dave Olmstead, who shares a property with the dam.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced her Democratic campaign for governor Tuesday.
She joins N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, who declared her candidacy for governor in next year’s election on June 1.
THURSDAY, July 13
A City Council committee recommended Wednesday that the full council approve a preliminary design for Keene’s more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project.
Councilors are expected to make a final decision at their meeting next Thursday.
As area towns reopen roads and examine effects from last weekend’s flooding, state crews are working to assess the damage to request assistance from the federal government.
In Swanzey alone, Town Administrator Michael Branley estimated storm-related damages are in the $1 million to $2 million range.
State officials and hospitals across New Hampshire announced an agreement Wednesday to end the controversial practice of boarding mental health patients in emergency departments for extended periods until a bed opens at an in-patient psychiatric facility.
U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty had ruled on May 17 that the practice is unconstitutional and needs to end.
FRIDAY, July 14
Keene has received more than $900,000 in two separate grants to make improvements to the Recreation Center and begin work on the new skate park.
In addition, advocates for a new dog park have raised another $40,000 toward their goal, with the hopes of opening the park before the snow flies.
A house fire believed to have been caused by lightning displaced 10 people Thursday night in Swanzey, Fire Chief Bill Gould said.
Repairs continue on local roads, with Route 10 in Winchester scheduled to reopen today.N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan has a January date in mind for the presidential primary, despite the National Democratic Committee not favoring the Granite State to go first.
The national committee wants South Carolina to precede New Hampshire.
