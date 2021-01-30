MONDAY, Jan. 25
More than one in eight Granite Staters registered for the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and Saturday, the first two days of the state’s expanded eligibility, known as Phase 1B, for seniors and other priority groups.
Of the 325,000 residents eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B, approximately 175,000 had registered by 3 p.m. Saturday, according to N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon.
A former Keene State soccer star was among thousands of local law enforcement agents sworn in as temporary U.S. Marshals last week to provide security for Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
Chris Pangalos, a deputy sheriff with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte, N.C., said the experience was honorable.
Two local school districts, along with the state teachers’ union, are calling on the governor to allow educators and other school personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 sooner than the spring.
But the governor is not on the same page.
TUESDAY, Jan. 26
Applewood Rehabilitation Center has 16 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 among residents and four among staff — an official said in response to a Sentinel inquiry Monday afternoon.
The first of these cases was confirmed on Jan. 4, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis Healthcare, which owns Applewood in Winchester and several other area nursing homes.
The Keene Planning Board voted unanimously Monday night to OK the site plan for a group home on Church Street for people in recovery from substance-use disorders.
Plans call for the vacant lot to be turned into a co-ed sober living home with a maximum occupancy of 24 people.
A new project led by three area organizations aims to bolster local eateries as the restaurant industry continues to battle financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Monadnock Restaurant Project plans to have several large area companies distribute gift cards to Keene restaurants among their employees, with instructions to spend them as soon as they can.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Five more residents at Keene Center have died of COVID-19 complications amid an ongoing outbreak at the Court Street nursing home, according to a spokeswoman.
This brings the total number of deaths to 11 since the outbreak started in late December, representing about an eighth of the facility’s resident population as of earlier this month.
A survey of more than 100 Keene community members found that most are in favor of getting more of their electricity from renewable sources — especially if it doesn’t make their utility bill go up.
A pair of informational meetings Tuesday gave members of the public a chance to learn more about the city’s proposed community power program.
In its bid to rely solely on renewable energy, Keene Housing has placed 302 solar panels atop its North and Gilsum Street Apartments that it says will eliminate approximately 55 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.
The 98-kilowatt array recently became operational after it was installed in late fall, according to Keene Housing Executive Director Joshua Meehan.
THURSDAY, Jan. 28
Twelve residents of Pheasant Wood Center nursing home in Peterborough died from COVID-19 complications due to an outbreak last month, an official said Thursday morning.
The outbreak began Dec. 14 and ended Jan. 15, said Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility and several other area nursing homes.
As New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, local health officials are providing more information to people in the Phase 1B group about what to expect when they receive the shot.
Vaccination sites have been set up across New Hampshire, with Keene’s at 110 Krif Road.
Following the expiration of federal rent relief last month, New Hampshire housing advocates cheered the inclusion of $200 million for renters in Congress’ latest stimulus package.
But the status of that aid — when it will arrive and how it will be distributed — remains in limbo.
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
A Greenfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal weapons charge, in a case involving what the authorities said was a homemade bomb he detonated in a neighbor’s empty vehicle.
Alexander Arsenault, 35, is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.
Keene’s ad hoc Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee has started to prepare its final report to the mayor, with recommendations for how to prevent racial discrimination in the city.
During its meeting Thursday, the committee did its first review of a draft outline of suggestions to address racism in policing, in education and in the community.
Seventeen residents and 11 staff members at Applewood Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday, amid an outbreak of the virus at the Snow Road facility.
This marks one new case among residents than was reported Monday, plus one additional employee case.