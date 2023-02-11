MONDAY, Feb. 6
Four families were displaced from their home after a fire on Elm Street in Keene early Saturday.
“We were obviously hampered by the cold,” said Fire Chief Donald Farquhar. “Several of the fire hydrants were frozen when we got here, and we had a little trouble getting the water supply.”
Keene voters didn’t make any changes to the $72.6 million school district budget or other warrant articles at Saturday’s deliberative session.
Some officials used the meeting as a platform to urge the state to change the way it funds public education.
Few voters turned out to discuss and amend warrant articles during the Monadnock school district’s deliberative session Saturday, and they passed all articles onto the March ballot unchanged.
Voters in March will see a $21.5 million bond request for the elementary school renovation and consolidation project, and a $34.1 million budget proposal.
TUESDAY, Feb. 7
The two-alarm fire early Saturday morning that displaced four families living on Elm Street originated on a second-story porch, and does not appear to be suspicious, Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar said Monday.
The exact cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
A bill sponsored by N.H. Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, would provide additional help for some homeowners who can’t afford their property taxes.
The bill would require towns to send the state any excess money generated by the statewide education property tax, known as SWEPT. The state could then use this money to significantly boost an existing property tax-relief program for homeowners of low and moderate-income.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s annual deliberative session is scheduled for Wednesday night, when voters in both towns will get the chance to weigh in on a $30.4 million budget proposal, and five other warrant articles.
The district is operating under a default budget for the 2022-23 school year, after voters rejected the school board’s budget plan last year.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8
There has been much talk about the need for bipartisanship in this year’s closely divided N.H. Legislature, but when it comes to the hourly minimum wage, a clear partisan division was front and center on Tuesday.
A House committee deadlocked 10-10 on Democratic-sponsored House Bill 57, which would increase the minimum to $13.50 on Sept. 1, $14.25 next year and $15 in 2025.
Before voters take to the polls on March 14 to decide on the Monadnock Regional School District’s proposed $21.5 million bond issue, school officials will hold a series of listening sessions for residents to provide feedback and ask questions about the project.
The school district has plans to renovate and add to Emerson, Gilsum STEAM, Mount Caesar and Troy schools. Cutler Elementary in West Swanzey would be closed, with its population moving to Mount Caesar.
All articles on Swanzey’s town warrant moved forward without amendments after just 20 minutes during Tuesday’s annual deliberative session.
One proposal voters may notice was omitted from this year’s warrant is a bond for a new fire station; instead voters will consider adding to a fire stations reserve fund.
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
Following Tyre Nichols’ death in January after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition hosted a community conversation on race and systemic problems in policing at the Keene Family YMCA Wednesday night.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said he hopes speaking out will decrease the likelihood of this occurring in the Monadnock Region.
After losing two of her dogs in late January, Peterborough resident Sarah Tuxbury wants to get the word out about the importance of covering wells — as is generally required under state law — so that animals or people can’t fall in.
Tuxbury also encourages residents to check their property to see if they have an old well on their land.
Cheshire Medical Center has made administrative changes to its pharmacy, as an investigation continues into the gallons of fentanyl solution stolen or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital.
Under the terms of a settlement Cheshire Medical reached with the state pharmacy board in late July, the hospital was required to appoint two people to the positions of pharmacist-in-charge and director of pharmacy.
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
Fall Mountain Regional School District voters rebuffed two attempts to increase the annual budget proposal during the deliberative session Thursday.
Aside from the budget, voters also used Thursday’s annual session to discuss the prospect of Walpole leaving the five-town district.
A N.H. House committee spent hours Wednesday on a series of Democratic-backed bills including those aiming to keep guns out of schools and instituting a three-day waiting period for buying firearms.
Backers say it will be tough to pass them in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.