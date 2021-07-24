MONDAY, July 19
More than 6 inches of rain fell in the Monadnock Region Saturday into Sunday, flooding streets and basements and causing damage across the area.
No serious injuries were reported in the region, and evacuations were minimal.
Saturday night brought a tractor trailer crash that damaged the Central Square common, and a sinkhole on Roxbury Street in Keene.
The truck driver appeared to have misjudged the traffic circle, driving over a number of the granite posts, snapping a streetlight, bending another and uprooting a hydrant on the common, police said.
Patients at Monadnock Dialysis Center in Keene evacuated the Winchester Street facility Saturday after it filled with smoke due to an HVAC issue, a city fire official said.
The approximately 10 patients were cleared to return to the building about half an hour later.
TUESDAY, July 20
The Peterborough woman who was critically injured in a Keene crash earlier this month is recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
”I’m forever in their debt that they came to my rescue,” Autumn DuVerger said of three off-duty firefighters. “I don’t know if I’d be here today if they didn’t.”
Though East Keene residents are no stranger to flooding, it doesn’t make events like Sunday any easier.
Roads, yards, basements and parking lots flooded in communities across the Monadnock Region after heavy rain Saturday into Sunday.
A Keene man killed in the waning days of World War II will be honored this month in a ceremony in Japan.
A memorial service organized by Japanese residents will remember Frederick Allen Stearns and other crew members who were in a B-29 shot down near Omuta, Japan, in July 1945.
WEDNESDAY, July 21
A week after he went missing, the body of Michael Aldieri, 43, of Hinsdale was found in the Connecticut River in Massachusetts.
”He was very talented and very loving. He’s going to be missed,” said his father, Mike.
New Hampshire has swung from near-drought conditions two weeks ago to flooding rains.
”It’s part of the high variability we see in weather patterns as a result of climate change,” said N.H. State Climatologist Mary Stampone.
While contractors were remodeling the kitchen of a Peterborough home, they found a Parisian street scene wallpapered under the drywall.
Homeowners Joe and Kara Rusin are trying to find more information about the dozens of figures carefully cut from color photos and glued into the scene.
THURSDAY, July 22
A Fitzwilliam woman died in a three-car crash on Route 119 in Rindge Wednesday morning, police said.
Kristine Gallant may have suffered a medical condition before the crash, according to the initial investigation, police said.
While federal data show drug deaths spiking nearly 30 percent in 2020, New Hampshire’s rate remained steady.
But that’s not necessarily good news, local treatment providers say.
Plans to build two roundabouts in downtown Jaffrey are moving forward after the state recently acquired an apartment building slated to be demolished for the work.
The N.H. Department of Transportation expects to start construction on the project in early to mid-2023.
FRIDAY, July 23
A Cheshire County jury on Thursday found an Alstead man guilty of physically and sexually assaulting a teenager.
J.D. Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced within 45 days and could face up to life behind bars.
A Cheshire County woman aged 60 or older has died from COVID-19, the state health department announced Thursday, the county’s 35th victim of the disease.
Gov. Chris Sununu urged Granite Staters at a press conference that day to get vaccinated, as the state’s COVID-19 case numbers continue a slow climb due to the Delta variant of the virus.
Swanzey is looking for area community members to join a panel that will help select the town’s next police chief.
Chief Thomas R. DeAngelis is retiring at the end of the month after about three decades with the department.